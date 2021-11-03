CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Kayaker gets sucked into underwater hole in Georgia river

By Iyani Hughes
CBS 46
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRABUN COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man reportedly had a near-death experience while kayaking a Georgia river on Halloween....

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 10

Donna Kaye
8d ago

this is scary my oldest son does kayaking and my brother went one time with him and my brother got sucked into a hole they were able to get him out. worries the snot out of me. plz all u kayaker's plz, plz be very careful.

Reply(2)
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
The Hill

Steve Bannon indicted by federal grand jury

A federal jury has indicted Steve Bannon , the former White House adviser to former President Trump , after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the indictment. “Since my first day in office,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Ciattarelli formally concedes in New Jersey to Phil Murphy

New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli on Friday conceded his loss in the state’s governor’s contest to Gov. Phil Murphy (D), more than a week after the race was called for the incumbent. Ciattarelli, a former state assemblyman, said his campaign had concluded that he could not overcome the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaking#Kayakers#Accident
The Hill

Johnson & Johnson announces split into two companies

Johnson & Johnson announced on Friday its plans to split into two public companies, with one centered on drugs and medical devices and another concentrated on consumer products. The separation marks a monumental change in the health care company’s 135-year history as it divides its slow-and-steady consumer division from its...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy