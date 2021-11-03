CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Only On 2: Crime Rate Drops As LAPD Steps Up Fairfax Patrols With Funding From Councilman Paul Koretz

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Tc85_0ckj5G6Q00

FAIRFAX (CBSLA) – It’s an area known for its vibrant eclectic flair: as Melrose Avenue offers food, shopping, and a true feel of Los Angeles. But this summer it got a reputation for crime.

“You have the guys outside the Shoe Palace who was shot,” said Jimmy Jabahan of Heat Exchange Melrose. “Zero was robbed at gunpoint.”

Janbahan said the crime in the area is increasing at a dramatic rate.

“It’s been absolutely the worst I’ve ever seen it, living here all my life,” he added.

Peter Nichols heads Melrose Action, an organization trying to curb the increasing crime rate.

“We had a murder in front of a shoe store down the street,” Nichols told CBSLA Tuesday. “That incident really became a tipping point to where the merchants and the neighbors couldn’t handle it anymore.”

The Los Angeles Police Department is increasing funding for more officers on foot, bicycles and even horseback to patrol the area.

“The citizens of LA expect and demand to be in a crime-free area,” said St. Ken Price of the LAPD. “So having one street crime is too much.”

And the efforts have been helping: Overall crime in the last month is down 30 percent compared to the month before, the LAPD reported.

The increase in patrols is part of a new program funded by LA Councilman Paul Koretz, who is using his district’s discretionary fund to pay for overtime for officers. It has paid over $30,000 so far.

Councilman Koretz’s Office said the $30,000 buys about 300 hours of overtime. They plan to keep the funding coming, to make sure this area is as safe as possible.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Report: Hate Crimes Jump 20% In Los Angeles County Last Year

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hate crimes in Los Angeles County jumped 20% in 2020, with reports going up to 635 from 530 in 2019 — the highest number since 2008, according to an annual report released Wednesday by the Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations. The increase in hate crimes was largely due to racially-motivated crimes, which spiked 53%, the largest numeric and percentage increase since 2003, and the report found explicit evidence of white supremacist ideology in 19% of violent hate crimes reported in the county last year, compared to 22% the previous year. LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 22: Asian...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Goldstein Investigates: Rise In Violence At LAUSD After School Police Cutbacks

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In the three months since Los Angeles Unified School District students have been back on campus, a CBS2 News investigation found concerns about increased crime since the school board defunded the police department. (credit: CBS) One-third of the school police budget was cut as part of the “defund the police” movement. Officers aren’t stationed at schools, and some parents are worried about safety. The videos obtained by CBS2 Investigates reveal what some parents are troubled about. One video shows a 15-year-old girl knocked to the ground and allegedly assaulted by students outside the school. “I’m like what happened to my daughter?...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Authorities Reopen USC Buildings After Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuations

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The University of Southern California Department of Public Safety reported a bomb threat Thursday that lead to the evacuations of several building, though authorities cleared the buildings and deemed the area safe. According to officials, Grace Ford Salvatori Hall, Sample Hall and Wallis Annenberg Hall were evacuated. Police said they responded to reports of a suspicious device, though nothing was found. “LAPD and DPS have determined the evacuated buildings are safe. Grace Ford Salvatori Hall, Sample Hall and Wallis Annenberg have been reopened. Normal business has resumed,” the university tweeted. LAPD and DPS have determined the evacuated buildings are safe. Grace Ford Salvatori Hall, Sample Hall and Wallis Annenberg Hall have been reopened. Normal business has resumed. — USC (@USC) November 12, 2021
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Driver Captured After High-Speed Pursuit Through LA

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – A driver was arrested in the city of Bell following a dangerous high-speed pursuit that traversed several Los Angeles freeway Thursday night. Nov. 11, 2021. (CBSLA) The pursuit began at around 9 p.m. when Los Angeles police tried to pull over the suspect for reckless driving in the area of Normandie Avenue and 52nd Street in South L.A. When he refused to stop, a chase ensued, winding its way across several freeways, including the 10, 70 and 5 Freeways. Sky2 was over the scene as the pursuit made its way into downtown L.A. and then Boyle Heights, reaching speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour. The suspect eventually surrendered on the 710 Freeway in the city of Bell at around 9:15 p.m. He was not immediately identified. It’s unclear if his vehicle was stolen. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Fairfax, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Shots Fired After Suspects Tail TV Host Terrence J To His Sherman Oaks Home, Attempt To Rob Him At Gunpoint

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for four suspects involved in an attempted armed robbery in Sherman Oaks in the early morning hours Wednesday in which they allegedly tailed a man to his house, then later opened fire on him. Nov. 10, 2021. (CBSLA) The attempted robbery occurred just after 3 a.m. outside a home in the 14000 block of Valley Vista Boulevard, a few blocks south of Ventura Boulevard. The home and vehicle that were targeted in the incident are registered to actor and TV host Terrence Jenkins, better known as Terrence J. While Los Angeles police did not confirm Jenkins was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Attempts To Recall Councilman Mike Bonin Heat Up With Organizers Gathering Enough Signatures To Force Election

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A group of Westside residents seeking to recall Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin said they have enough signatures to force an election, after turning their petition into the city clerk Wednesday. The recall effort’s organizer, Nico Ruderman, said the petition collected 39,188 signatures, while it only needed 27,317 by the Nov. 10 deadline. “There is a humanitarian crisis in our streets,” said Katrina Schmidt, a co-organizer of the Recall Bonin effort. 4:42 “And Mr. Bonin’s solutions over 7 and a half years have proven ineffective and dangerous.” Bonin tweeted his opposition to the recall effort, saying “the recall...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Two Shot Outside Popular Hollywood Nightclub

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two people were shot outside a popular nightclub off Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood early Thursday morning. Nov. 11, 2021. (CBSLA) The shooting was reported at 4:30 a.m. outside Crazy Girls, which is located in the 1400 block of North La Brea Avenue, according to Los Angeles police. The victims were conscious and breathing when officers arrived on scene, police said. The circumstances of the shooting were unclear. There was no immediate suspect information.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA Sheriff’s Deputy Slams Into Pole In East LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy slammed into a traffic pole in East L.A. while possibly responding to a pursuit Wednesday morning. Nov. 10, 2021. (CBSLA) The crash occurred at Mednik Avenue and 3rd Street sometime before 10:35 a.m. The condition of the deputy was not immediately confirmed. The sheriff’s department told CBSLA that the deputy may have been responding to a pursuit at the time. The suspects involved in the pursuit abandoned their vehicle and remained at large. The details of the pursuit were not immediately confirmed.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Koretz
CBS LA

LA City Firefighters Union Files Lawsuit To Block COVID Vaccine Mandate

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The union which represents Los Angeles city firefighters has filed a lawsuit against the mandate requiring that city employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. United Firefighters of Los Angeles City Local 112 brought the complaint Monday in L.A. County Superior Court, seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. Protestors gather in Grand Park outside Los Angeles City Hall at a March for Freedom rally demonstrating against the L.A. City Council’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city employees and contractors. Nov. 8, 2021. (Getty Images) Back in August, the L.A. City Council approved an emergency ordinance which requires that all city...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police: Armed Man Shot, Wounded By Long Beach Officers

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Long Beach police officers Friday morning shot and wounded a man allegedly armed with a gun, authorities said. Nov. 12, 2021. (CBSLA) The shooting occurred at 8:20 a.m. in the area of Los Coyotes Diagonal and Woodruff Avenue, police confirmed to CBSLA. According to police, officers were dispatched to a report of a man waving a knife. When they arrived on scene, they discovered the suspect in a parked car holding a firearm. After attempting to deescalate the situation, officers opened fire on the suspect, police said. He was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body, police said. No officers were hurt. It’s unclear if a gun was recovered from the scene, or if the suspect opened fire on police. He has not been identified.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Portable, Waterproof Shelter Bags Handed Out On Skid Row

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There is a different kind of shelter available for homeless residents after the Salvation Army teamed up with a new organization. (credit: CBSLA) Sheltersuit handed out their “shelter bags” near Skid Row Thursday afternoon. The bags are portable waterproof shelter beds that roll up into a bag and provide immediate shelter. The bags also come with a sleeping bag and a built-in pillow with room to store an extra mattress or blanket. A flexible tent pole is also built into the hood to keep it upright, providing more space and better shelter from the rain. “We designed something that is really helpful for them because they are constantly on the move,” said Sheltersuit founder Bas Timmer. “When we showed them the product they were like, ‘Wow we can really use it,” and it was like 15 minutes and we had all 50 given away.” Sheltersuit has given out more than 12,000 items around the world and is now expanding to Los Angeles and New York City this year. Timmer launched Sheltersuit in his native Netherlands after experiencing the effects of homelessness firsthand.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

`Rust’ Crew Member Sues Baldwin, Producers Over Fatal Prop Gun Shooting

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The chief lighting technician for the film “Rust” sued the movie’s producers and other crew members Wednesday, including actor/producer Alec Baldwin, alleging on-set negligence that led to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a bullet fired by Baldwin from a prop weapon. Serge Svetnoy claims in his Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit that the fatal shooting “was caused by the negligent acts and omissions” of the named defendants. “Simply put, there was no reason for a live bullet to be placed in that .45 Colt revolver or to be present anywhere on the `Rust’ set, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Rate#Street Crime#Murder#Cbsla#Heat Exchange Melrose#Melrose Action#Lapd
CBS LA

DMV To Expand Commercial Driver Testing Slots, Hoping To Relieve Port Backlog

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Hoping to alleviate the backlog of goods at the Los Angeles/Long Beach port complex by increasing the number of truck drivers on the road, the state Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday it will boost its capacity to administer commercial driving tests. The DMV will begin offering Saturday commercial driving test appointments at three more offices — in Fullerton, Montebello and Winnetka. The move will bring the overall number of Saturday test sites to 15, according to the DMV. The agency is also training more staff to administer the test and redeploying examiners to areas with the greatest...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Charlene Bohorquez Of Whittier Arrested After Counterfeit COVID-19 Vaccine Cards From China Intercepted By Homeland Security

WHITTIER (CBSLA) — A Whittier woman faces charges of selling counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine cards she allegedly ordered online from a vendor in China. Charlene Bohorquez, 31, was arrested last Friday after a package containing counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine cards from China was intercepted by U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations. The cards were being sent to Bohorquez at an address in an unincorporated area of Whittier, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials. A search of the Whittier home turned up dozens of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine cards and other evidence, authorities said. Detectives from the sheriff’s Health Authority Law Enforcement Task Force questioned...
WHITTIER, CA
CBS LA

Exclusive: New Video Shows Heidi Planck In Downtown LA Less Than An Hour After She Was Last Seen

IRVINE (CBSLA) – New video has emerged of 39-year-old Heidi Planck, which shows her in downtown Los Angeles less than an hour after leaving her son’s football game in Downey, on Oct. 17, the day she was last seen. The never before seen security tape of Planck in downtown LA shows her walking her dog in an alleyway behind the Hope and Flower Building where just hours later, her dog was found wandering around the 28th floor alone. “Her dog didn’t get downtown on her own. So, this video has just kind of given us confirmation that hovering around that area...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA Deputy Shoots, Kills Woman, Wounds Man After Being Attacked At Commerce Gas Station

COMMERCE (CBSLA) – A woman was killed and a man was wounded after they allegedly physically assaulted a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy early Friday morning in Commerce, prompting him to open fire on them. The deputy also suffered facial injuries, but not from a gunshot wound. Nov. 12, 2021. (CBSLA) The incident occurred in the 5700 block of Whittier Boulevard, near Gerhart Avenue, at around 3:50 a.m., after the deputy responded alone to a 911 call about someone setting fires at a gas station. “The call stated that there was a male lighting items on fire and throwing them toward the gas...
COMMERCE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS LA

Exclusive: Is In-N-Out Burger Following Local Proof Of Vaccine Rules After Facing Fines In NorCal?

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Weeks after the only In-N-Out Burger in San Francisco was closed down by health officials for failing to follow, COVID-19 protocols, it is unclear whether or not the burger chain will adhere to the latest vaccine mandate set out by the city of Los Angeles. In Northern California, the company was hit with big fines for refusing to ask customers for vaccine cards and ultimately decided to shut its doors. Under one of the most sweeping new laws in the nation, beginning Monday, anyone who visits the indoor portion of a long list of establishments – including restaurants, coffee...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Woman Killed, Man Wounded In Drive-By Shooting In South LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 28-year-old woman was killed and a 20-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles early Tuesday morning. Nov. 9, 2021. (CBSLA) The shooting occurred in the 5800 block of South Western Avenue at 3:30 a.m. The two victims were sitting in a car when a second car drove by and opened fire on them, Los Angeles police said. The woman, identified as Rickiya Fulcher, died at the scene. The man, in his early 20s, was rushed to a hospital, where he was stable. Its unclear how many people were in the suspect vehicle. The shooter was only described as a Black male. Investigators could not yet confirm if the shooting was gang-related.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA Municipal Workers Rally Against COVID Vaccine Mandates

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Hundreds of Los Angeles city and county employees took part in a march and rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in downtown L.A. Monday morning. Nov. 8, 2021. (CBSLA) Sky2 was over Grand Park where some first responders, healthcare workers, utility workers, teachers and more were taking part. March organizers claim that this is not a political rally, but a united front to protect their right to freedom of choice and bodily autonomy. “This is about freedom. This isn’t about anything else. This is about your rights as an American,” said John Knox, a firefighter paramedic for 21 years and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Juan Carlos Vazquez Wanted For Opening Fire On Officer In Angeles National Forest

SYLMAR (CBSLA) — Authorities have identified a man wanted for opening fire on a San Fernando police officer in the Angeles National Forest early Monday morning following a pursuit. Juan Carlos Vazquez is wanted for opening fire on a San Fernando police officer in the Angeles National Forest on Nov. 8, 2021. He is believed to be with his girlfriend (left), Maria Deboni. The shooting occurred just before 4 a.m. in the 13000 block of Little Tujunga Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Juan Carlos Vazquez. He is believed to be armed...
SAN FERNANDO, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
82K+
Followers
18K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy