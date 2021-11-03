CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

MSNBC host Joy Reid says 'Republicans are dangerous'

By Daniel Chaitin
 9 days ago

MSNBC host Joy Reid cranked up the inflammatory rhetoric on Election Night 2021, calling Republicans "dangerous."

She was responding to Rachel Maddow, a fellow MSNBC host, who talked about threats against school board members in Loudoun County, Virginia, which she said was tied to "fear-mongering" with schools related to vaccines, masks, and "made-up stuff about racial indoctrination."

"For Democrats to really fight that, they would have to be willing to say what you have said on your show. I think we’ve all said a version of it. You have to be willing to vocalize that these Republicans are dangerous," Reid replied before tying in the Capitol riot in January.

"That this isn’t a party that’s just another political party that disagrees with us on tax policy," she said. "That at this point, they’re dangerous. They’re dangerous to our national security because stoking that kind of soft white nationalism eventually leads to the hardcore stuff. It leads to the Jan. 6 stuff, because if people are tolerant of it in your party, they’re tolerant of the soft racism. It’s a really short trip to get to the Jan. 6 insurrectionist play."

Maddow responded by saying Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate for governor in Virginia, has tried to fight back by tying GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin to former President Donald Trump.

Florida girl52
9d ago

She should turn on some real news! Look at what the people are saying! Virginia is about to get a Republican Governor! The people have spoken!

145
God OfHell
9d ago

Joy Reid is a cancer to your nation. She is one of the biggest racists known. She needs to be taken off TV so she stops pushing hate, racism and creating division.

138
John Scheibelhut
9d ago

it used to be Republicans and democrats for the most part agreed on the same end results (not all and most) just differed on the policies to get there. now it's just good versus evil. the Democrat party only cares about control and power and forcing their will on everyone. they want to destroy America, the family, religion, indoctrinate our children. they have no morals.

86
CNN

Trump allies are pushing for 'stay away' strategy in some 2022 races

(CNN) — Donald Trump is expected to maintain a prolific schedule of campaign rallies to boost Republicans in next year's midterms. But on the heels of Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin's victory in Virginia -- accomplished without a single Trump cameo -- some of the former President's aides and allies warn there could be parts of the country where he may now be encouraged to keep his distance.
TIME

How Early Voting Helped Glenn Youngkin—And What It Means for Republicans in the Midterms

​​Former President Donald Trump lost Virginia in 2020 by 10 points after discouraging his own supporters nationwide from trusting the integrity of early voting. But Glenn Youngkin won the state’s governor’s race last week in part by telling Virginians to vote early. Now, his victory has created a blueprint for other Republican candidates struggling with how to get early votes without alienating a base that believes Trump’s claims of election fraud.
New York Post

Rachel Maddow’s new low and other commentary

The indictment of “Igor Danchenko, better known as the primary source for . . . the now-infamous ‘Steele Dossier,’ ” thunders TK News’ Matt Taibbi, “is most immediately devastating to the reputation of the many famous news personalities who hyped the Steele story.” Yet “the response by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow was a thing beyond.” Maddow not only flogged the dossier for years, “she specifically hyped its credibility on the grounds of how it was put together, and by whom.” Now we know that key claims, such as that Moscow long “cultivated” Donald Trump, came only from one Clintonite’s gossip, not from Russia or even a Trump source. Yet “Rachel not only isn’t upset, she’s expressing pride in having been burned, and is digging in for more.”
Washington Examiner

When will Chris Hayes confront MSNBC's vile racism toward Winsome Sears?

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes has been on a tear against Fox News. He complains on a near-nightly basis that no one at the right-leaning network has the guts to highlight the contrast between host Tucker Carlson’s vaccine skepticism and News Corps’s strict vaccine mandates. As with most lefty criticisms, Hayes's complaints...
mediaite.com

Tiffany Cross Says Democrats Lost Virginia Because ‘A Good Chunk of Voters Out There Are OK With White Supremacy’

Republican Glenn Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in blue Virginia’s gubernatorial election has many liberals trying to come up with explanations for how it happened. The culprits have ranged from failing to pass Joe Biden’s agenda, to the candidate himself, to racism. On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross settled on...
Fox News

Virginia election losses shake Al Sharpton; MSNBC host says progressives 'could lose it all'

MSNBC host Al Sharpton told the Washington Post results of Virginia's gubernatorial election indicate progressives may want to scale back their aggressive campaigning before completely alienating moderates and independents. Democrat Terry McAuliffe and his progressive supporters accused Republican Glenn Youngkin of using a "racist dog whistle" in his fight against...
mediaite.com

Greg Gutfeld Calls Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace ‘Racists’ For Ignoring Victory By Winsome Sears, Who ‘Dared to Leave the Plantation of Ideology’

Greg Gutfeld had harsh words a few CNN and MSNBC hosts and pundits for supposedly ignoring Republican Winsome Sears being elected lieutenant governor of Virginia. She is the first woman of color to win statewide office in Old Dominion. Democrats are looking for answers in light of losing Virginia’s governorship...
New York Post

Biden blames election woes on everyone and everything — but not himself

President Biden on Wednesday looked to blame anyone but himself for key Democratic setbacks in Tuesday’s elections. Citing everything from former President Donald Trump to “very conservative folks who turned out” at the polls to Americans “upset and uncertain” about COVID-19 and rising prices — rather than disapproval of his political agenda — Biden doubled down, calling on Congress to quickly pass his $1.75 trillion spending bill to win back support.
Washington Post

Democrats Also Did Poorly in the Elections No One Noticed

Before Tuesday’s elections I warned against overinterpreting the Virginia gubernatorial election as a national bellwether. I stand by that: Governor’s races are the kind of election that shows the least correlation with national politics, and where candidate attributes and issues make the biggest difference. But if you’re a Democrat looking...
