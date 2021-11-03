MSNBC host Joy Reid says 'Republicans are dangerous'

MSNBC host Joy Reid cranked up the inflammatory rhetoric on Election Night 2021, calling Republicans "dangerous."

She was responding to Rachel Maddow, a fellow MSNBC host, who talked about threats against school board members in Loudoun County, Virginia, which she said was tied to "fear-mongering" with schools related to vaccines, masks, and "made-up stuff about racial indoctrination."

"For Democrats to really fight that, they would have to be willing to say what you have said on your show. I think we’ve all said a version of it. You have to be willing to vocalize that these Republicans are dangerous," Reid replied before tying in the Capitol riot in January.

"That this isn’t a party that’s just another political party that disagrees with us on tax policy," she said. "That at this point, they’re dangerous. They’re dangerous to our national security because stoking that kind of soft white nationalism eventually leads to the hardcore stuff. It leads to the Jan. 6 stuff, because if people are tolerant of it in your party, they’re tolerant of the soft racism. It’s a really short trip to get to the Jan. 6 insurrectionist play."

Maddow responded by saying Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate for governor in Virginia, has tried to fight back by tying GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin to former President Donald Trump.

Washington Examiner Videos