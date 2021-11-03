CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breeders’ Cup Distaff Notes: Much Expected of Malathaat Since Early Age

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Malathaat / Coady Photography) As Time Goes By/Private Mission – The once-beaten 3YO filly Private Mission and her older stakes-winning stablemate As Time Goes By, the 1-2 finishers in the recent Zenyatta Stakes, were both out for morning gallops on Del Mar’s main track this morning preparing for starts in Saturday’s...

Breeders’ Cup Barn Notes: Life Is Good Is Doing Good

(Life Is Good / Photo Courtesy of NYRA) Ginobili – Ginobili will be the last horse to arrive for this weekend’s Breeders’ Cup World Championships when the 4yo son of Munnings makes the short commute from the San Luis Rey Training Center this morning. The impressive winner of the “Win and You’re In” Pat O’Brien Handicap has done all his training at the nearby facility for trainer Richard Baltas, who explained, “He’s run two huge races off his conditioning there, so I don’t want to change a thing. Don’t call it superstition, though, it’s intelligence—and experience.” He’s passed all the tests so far, winning at one mile, followed by the O’Brien at seven furlongs, and is coming into this race fresh. I’ve always thought a lot of this horse.”
Breeders' Cup World ChampionshipsMonday, November 1 Notes

Max Player – George Hall and SportBLX Thoroughbreds Corps’ Max Player completed his final preparations for the $6 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) by working a half-mile in 50 just after the renovation break as he looks to extend his win streak to three. His stablemate, Bloom Racing Stable’s Snapper Sinclair, also worked a half mile, going in 49 4/5 over a fast track. He was pre-entered in both the Dirt Mile and Mile.
Breeders' Cup will be missing a legend

There are nine Breeders’ Cup races at Del Mar today, but one handicapper who enjoyed Breeders’ Cup Saturday as much as anyone won’t be at the track for the 38th running of the World Championships. Bob Neumeier passed away in October. He was 70 and lived quite the life. Most around here remember him as the radio voice of the New England Whalers and a first-rate sportscaster for WFSB-TV3. He was also a class act and one of the best horseplayers I’ve ever met. How good was he? Three hundred fifty of the world’s best handicappers converged on Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1990 for the World Series of Handicapping. Neumeier beat them all to win the prestigious event. Later that year, NBC would hire Neumy to be a roving reporter for its Breeders’ Cup coverage. They couldn’t have picked a better guy. Occasionally through the years, Neumy would be one of the guest handicappers at Mohegan Sun Casino on Breeders’ Cup Saturday. Neumy was big time, but never acted it. He’d always come over to shoot the breeze between races. One of my favorite sayings came from Neumy at Saratoga sometime in the 1980s. When asked how he expected to do that day at the track, he uttered the following: “I hope I break even. I need the money.” If you don’t get it, don’t read any further and spend the day watching the Home and Garden Network. The first of nine Breeders’ Cup races, meanwhile, begins at 3 p.m. on the NBC Sports Network and TVG. NBC has the exclusive broadcast of the Breeders’ Cup Classic beginning at 8 p.m.
Lestruska, despite Classic goals, aims for Distaff at Breeders’ Cup

Letruska will head into Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup Distaff at Del Mar as the horse to beat, but trainer Fausto Gutierrez said the 5-year-old mare’s connections were seriously considering a run in the $6 million Classic midway through the year. Only one female, Zenyatta in 2009, has won the Breeders’ Cup...
Knicks Go is early 5-2 favorite for Breeders’ Cup Classic

Knicks Go is the early 5-2 favorite for the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic this weekend at Del Mar. The two-day world championships drew 169 horses from eight countries, including 46 foreign horses to the seaside track north of San Diego. Del Mar is hosting for the second time in four years.
Breeders’ Cup Barn Notes: Letruska Picks Up “Unexpected Company” In Last Work

St. George Stable’s Letruska, the probable favorite for the $2 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Distaff (G1) next Saturday, Nov. 6, and Roadrunner Racing, William Strauss, Boat Racing, LLC and Gainesway Stable’s Hot Rod Charlie, a leading contender for the $6 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1), turned in works over a fast main track at Del Mar Saturday morning.
Notes & Quotes From Breeders’ Cup Post Position Draw

(Bruce Lunsford, who owns Breeders’ Cup Classic hopeful Art Collector / Photos by Holly M. Smith) Breeders’ Cup World Championships Post Position Draw Quotes. Owner Bruce Lunsford (Art Collector, Longines Classic, Post 6, 8-1) – “I feel excellent and all the real speed is near us. I just hope for a clean break and leave it up to Mike Smith.”
Breeders’ Cup Classic Notes: Art Collector Is Hanging Out at Del Mar

(Art Collector / Photos by Holly M. Smith) Art Collector – Bruce Lunsford’s Bill Mott-trained homebred 4yo colt Art Collector had an easy day two mornings after a Halloween half-mile work in 48 2/5 in preparation for Saturday’s $6 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic. “I jogged Art Collector,” Mott said....
Breeders’ Cup Notebook: Classic

(Essential Quality, on the outside / Photos by Holly M. Smith) Art Collector – Bruce Lunsford’s Bill Mott-trained homebred $6 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) contender Art Collector had an eventful gallop of the main track this morning at just prior to 9 o’clock, as a loose horse curtailed his routine exercise. It was the son of Bernardini’s first gallop of the main track since his Oct. 31 breeze.
2021 Breeders’ Cup odds

Here’s a look at the field for the $6 million Classic. Time: Nov. 6 at 8:40 p.m. The Classic is the centerpiece of the horse racing industry’s illustrious Breeders Cup weekend. The two-day spectacle is a horse-racing heaven on earth with a $31 million, 14-race assembly of the world’s top horses. Some view it as 14 Super Bowls in two days. There are five races on Friday and nine events on Saturday, all with a minimum purse of $1 million.
Notes & Quotes From the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies: Echo Zulu

(Owner Ron Winchell / Photo Courtesy of KY Downs) L and N Racing and Winchell Thoroughbreds’ undefeated Echo Zulu ($3.60) spurted to the front right out of the gate and never was threatened in posting a 5 1/4-length victory over Juju’s Map to win the 38th running of the $2 million NetJets Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) for 2-year-olds Friday afternoon at Del Mar.
Breeders' Cup Betting Challenge

$10,000 buy-in inclusive of $7,500 live bankroll and $2,500 towards the prize pool. Live money contest. Wager on Breeders' Cup Championship and undercard races. Win, Place, Show, Exacta, Trifecta and Daily Double (excluding special doubles) wagering only. View Official Rules or Collusion Statement of Clarification for details. Prizes* :. $1,330,000...
