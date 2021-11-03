CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Celebrate Doodles on National Mutt Day! Plus Plan for Other ‘Holidays’ in December and January

By PETS+ Staff
petsplusmag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article2 On NATIONAL MUTT DAY, also known as NATIONAL MIXED BREED DOG DAY, celebrate the vast number of dogs made up of multiple types. Offer a “Pick a Mix” sale on bulk biscuits and chews. Or if you’re feeling especially bold, host a Mutt Meetup and be sure to invite all...

petsplusmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
southernminn.com

Hispanic holiday market Mercado Local plans December debut at depot

Holiday shoppers will find new and unique items at a Hispanic holiday market next month. Known as Mercado Local and sponsored by Rice County Neighbors United, the market will be set up in the Northfield depot, 204 Third St. W, and feature the wares of at least seven vendors on the first three weekends of December.
NORTHFIELD, MN
BobVila

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
WALMART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Day#Mutts#Doodle#Pet Food#Abc
natureworldnews.com

Toxic Trees: ‘The Tree of Death’ Known to be So Deadly You Can't Stand Under it

If you happen to come across a tree that bears a sweet-scented, apple-like fruit, you better hold on for dear life and watch out for poison apples. More notably, the fruit in question does not only poison when eaten, but its tree itself is so toxic it was known as the 'tree of death'. Behold, the world´s most dangerous tree - the manchineel (Hippomane mancinella), also referred to as 'beach apple' or 'poison guava' of the Florida Everglades and the Caribbean coast.
GARDENING
animalfair.com

Happy National Cat Day! It’s A Purrfect Day To Celebrate Your Cat!

It’s a time to celebrate our feline pals! Everyday our cat friend gives us unconditional love and today is the day to appreciate having them in our lives. From cuddling with us late at night to entertaining us with their puurrrrfectly silly personalities, cats warm our hearts every single day!
PETS
WCNC

Doughnut desert to celebrate National Doughnut Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — National Doughnut Day is November 5th. Reigning Doughnuts is a window out to 35th street in NODA. They share space with Growler's Pourhouse. They created a desert with frozen cake doughnuts. Each doughnut gets some whip cream and honey, with fruit sprinkled alongside the plate as well. You can find the desert at Growler's Pourhouse.
CHARLOTTE, NC
PWLiving

Celebrate National Calzone Day on Nov. 1

November kicks off with a pretty good day to recognize and celebrate. Nov. 1 is National Calzone Day. Calzones originated in Naples, Italy and they look like a turnover, but inside, they are stuffed with cheese, pizza toppings and pizza sauce along with ricotta cheese. Technically, the toppings should be called stuffing since they are on the inside of the butter- and garlic-infused dough that offers extra flavor, according to nationaltoday,com/national-calzone-day/.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Space.com

Disney Plus is now only $1.99 for the first month to celebrate Disney Plus Day

Calling all Disney fans! Disney is reducing the price of their streaming service, Disney Plus, to just $1.99 for a month to celebrate Disney Plus Day. The popular streaming platform is the home of all things "Star Wars" including the movies, "The Mandalorian," Disney's new show "The Book of Boba Fett" (due to be released in December) and more. The usual price of a monthly subscription is $7.99 but you'll have to hurry as this great deal will end on Sunday (Nov. 14).
TV SHOWS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Plan to celebrate the holidays with this special centerpiece

(Family Features) Few things bring family and friends together quite like the holidays, and serving up an elegant, seasonal meal centered around a mouthwatering main dish is a recipe for creating lasting memories with the ones you love. Forging a fabulous holiday experience for the special people in your life...
FOOD & DRINKS
kotatv.com

National Bison Day, celebrating America’s national mammal

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In 2016, the National Bison Act was signed, making the bison the United States of America’s national mammal, and Saturday is National Bison Day. It was less than 100 years ago that the American bison nearly went extinct. The U.S. Department of interior helped stop...
RAPID CITY, SD
WBTV

Celebrating National Nachos Day with Nacho Average Truck

Charlotte Art Collective: The 2021 Holiday Show is making a return!. Southern Christmas Show vendors are beginning to set up for the 2021 event. College students learning about the work of Urban League of Central Carolinas through documentary. A documentary featuring the work of Urban League of the Central Carolinas...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fishgame.com

OUTDOOR NATION – THE FISH & GAME HOLIDAY BUYING GUIDE – November/December 2021

THE HOLIDAY SEASON is upon us, with Christmas being the crown jewel in a special time of gratitude, blessing, and new beginnings. Picking Christmas gifts for outdoors lovers isn’t always easy as it often seems the outdoors lovers in our lives have everything they need for fishing, hunting, and camping. But we have put together a list of Christmas-related outdoors items that will thrill even the most spoiled outdoors lover.
HOBBIES
petsplusmag.com

How Habit Chaining Can Make You More Productive Personally and at Your Pet Business

Want to get a bunch of small things done on a daily basis? Just do them, one after the other. That’s pretty much the advice of an ebook by the blogger SJ Scott, entitled Habit Stacking. The basic concept behind Scott’s (very brief) book is an old one in psychology — “habit chaining.” The idea is to pick something you have no problem motivating yourself to do — brushing your teeth is the classic example — then link to it some habit you want to acquire: flossing, say. Habit stacking is just the nuclear-powered version. Make a list of small habits that take no more than five minutes each and 30 minutes in total, Scott advises. Then you’ll need to remember, and find motivation for, only one new piece of behavior: to rattle through the checklist once a day. Before long, you’ll jump from bed to drink a glass of water, eat one of your five-a-day vegetables, answer one long-neglected email, meditate for five minutes, do 10 push-ups and read your daily bulletin from PETS+.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy