CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Tennessee football’s turning point under Josh Heupel could be at Kentucky

By Abby Dalton
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is obvious that Tennessee football is moving in the right direction under Josh Heupel. The past couple of years seemed to be decline after decline, and a close loss early to the Pittsburgh Panthers had fans feeling the same way this year. It was just another down-spiraling year, part of...

allfortennessee.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Josh Heupel outlines what Tennessee must do to knock off Georgia

Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Josh Heupel understands that Tennessee is up against a historic challenge this week when No. 1 Georgia comes to town. And it starts with the Bulldogs’ defense. “Statistically, maybe as good as anybody who’s ever played the game as a unit,” Heupel said on...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
State
South Carolina State
Local
Kentucky Football
On3.com

Josh Heupel discusses Tennessee plans for bye week

First-year head coach Josh Heupel couldn’t have asked for a better timed bye week. Tennessee is off in Week 9, and after last weekend’s performance, the Volunteers will have plenty to work on. Heupel and Tennessee went on the road to face the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, where the Volunteers fell 52-24. Tennessee allowed Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to complete 31 of his 43 passing attempts for 371 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, while running back Brian Robinson Jr. ran 26 times for 107 yards and three scores. All the while, Young added two rushing touchdowns of his own, aiding Alabama in its 31-10 second-half advantage. After jumping out to an early lead, Tennessee faltered — and now, according to Heupel, the 4-4 Volunteers will use their bye to reset.
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Josh Heupel said during Vols' open date

Tennessee (4-4, 2-3 SEC) has its open date in Week 9. The Vols lost, 52-24, at Alabama in Week 8 and will return to action Nov. 6 at Kentucky. First-year head coach Josh Heupel met with media Wednesday and discussed Tennessee’s team during its open date. Below is a transcript of Heupel’s media availability provided by the University of Tennessee.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
VolunteerCountry

Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media for First Time in Kentucky Week

Coming off the bye, the Vols will travel to Lexington on Saturday, November 6 to take on the Kentucky Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET. At the first media availability of the week, Vols head coach Josh Heupel gave a brief update on injuries, including a positive note on Cade Mays, progress made in the bye week, Harrison Bailey transferring and thoughts on Kentucky.
LEXINGTON, KY
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee HC Josh Heupel Discusses Harrison Bailey’s Transfer

With Tennessee on a bye during the previous week, the transfer of quarterback Harrison Bailey went by without much commentary behind it. However, as Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel spoke to the media to begin the week on Monday, he did mention Bailey. On the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 27,...
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Heupel details Vols' open date week of practices

Tennessee (4-4, 2-3 SEC) has an open date in Week 9. First-year head coach Josh Heupel met with media Wednesday and discussed the Vols’ week of practice. “Good day of practice with our guys today,” Heupel said. “It is the first day that we have been on the field. Monday was a brief lift for them, and yesterday we got an opportunity to kind of push forward on this week. You guys know, I said it after the ball game (at Alabama) too, important that we get a bunch of guys healthy here this week. That will be really important for us, and then, opportunity for us to continue to sharpen our skills and get better too. A little bit more good-on-good work and then a little bit of Kentucky (preparation) too.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina Gamecocks#American Football#The Pittsburgh Panthers#Vol Nation#Ole Miss#Sec#Ut
chatsports.com

Josh Heupel, Tennessee preparing for difficult road challenge

Kentucky has wins over Missouri, Florida, and LSU at home this season. The Wildcats have handled their business and Kroger Field is starting to become a tough place to play. Josh Heupel and Tennessee could be walking into a hornet’s nest. Florida had numerous false starts, the crowd gave Kentucky’s...
TENNESSEE STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Josh Heupel identifies what makes Wan'Dale Robinson effective

Josh Heupel and Tennessee are coming off a bye week and traveling to Kentucky this week to face a Wildcats team coming off a disappointing loss at Mississippi State. But Heupel understands what makes the Kentucky offense go, and what the Cats will try and do to get back on track. It begins with Wan’Dale Robinson, who has made 58 catches for 659 yards this season and 5 touchdowns. That’s 39 more catches than the next guy on the team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
utsports.com

WATCH: Josh Heupel Thursday Press Conference

Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel met with members of the media Thursday inside the Neyland-Thompson Sports Center. Coming off the open week, the Vols (4-4, 2-3 SEC) return to action Saturday night with a road tilt at No. 18 Kentucky. Kickoff from Kroger Field is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
COLLEGE SPORTS
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Josh Heupel and Players React to Ranked Kentucky Win

Yesterday, on a cold November night in Lexington, the Tennessee Volunteers finally found their first signature win of the season. Led by head coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee put out a resilient effort against the eighteenth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats, resulting in a 45-42 win. The SEC East clash was a back-and-forth affair...
KENTUCKY STATE
FanSided

FanSided

181K+
Followers
371K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy