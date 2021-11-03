Tennessee football’s turning point under Josh Heupel could be at Kentucky

First-year head coach Josh Heupel couldn’t have asked for a better timed bye week. Tennessee is off in Week 9, and after last weekend’s performance, the Volunteers will have plenty to work on. Heupel and Tennessee went on the road to face the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, where the Volunteers fell 52-24. Tennessee allowed Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to complete 31 of his 43 passing attempts for 371 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, while running back Brian Robinson Jr. ran 26 times for 107 yards and three scores. All the while, Young added two rushing touchdowns of his own, aiding Alabama in its 31-10 second-half advantage. After jumping out to an early lead, Tennessee faltered — and now, according to Heupel, the 4-4 Volunteers will use their bye to reset.
