Decline in bird songs may threaten human connections with nature

Just as with planetary or molecular systems, mathematical laws can be found that accurately describe and allow for predictions in chaotically dynamic ecosystems too – at least, if we zoom out enough. But as humans are now having such a destructive impact on the life we share our planet with, we're throwing even these once natural universalities into disarray. "Humans have impacted the ocean in a more dramatic fashion than merely capturing fish," explained marine ecologist Ryan Heneghan from the Queensland University of Technology. "It seems that we have broken the size spectrum – one of the largest power law distributions known in...

SCIENCE ・ 17 HOURS AGO