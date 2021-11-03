Decline in bird songs may threaten human connections with nature

According to a study by researchers at the University of Bath, University College London, and Birkbeck, University of London, humans may not be predisposed to walk on the sunny side of the street after all. Known as the “irrational optimism bias,” previous research has indicated that humans are innately optimistic. However, new research challenges these findings, saying that previous studies have “generated ‘false positives’ – data patterns that look like people are being over-optimistic, where no such bias exists.” The authors of the study say they aren’t claiming that irrational optimism bias doesn’t exist, but that “an assumption that it’s an innate part of human nature may have affected the accuracy of previous optimism studies.” By removing the emotional components of questions asked to participants, researchers found the same optimistic pattern was observed, indicating that inherent optimism wasn’t the reason for participants changing their beliefs. (Daily Mail)
