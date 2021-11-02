CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden confident Manchin will back his spending bill

Cover picture for the articleSaying "Joe will be there," President Joe Biden expressed optimism from an overseas summit that...

Tennessee Lookout

U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature

WASHINGTON—The U.S. House cleared a $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill and took a major step toward passage of a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill late Friday, following months of wrangling between Democrats’ progressive and moderate wings. The votes marked a milestone in the marathon negotiations among members of the House Democratic caucus—and […] The post U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WHO 13

Democrats end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects late Friday after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim. The House passed the measure 228-206, prompting prolonged cheers from the […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

US House to vote Friday on giant twin bills at center of Biden agenda

Democratic leaders announced the US House would vote Friday on President Joe Biden's $3 trillion blueprint to transform transport networks and expand the welfare safety net. House Democratic leaders had been hoping for a procedural vote on Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better social spending plan and to rubber-stamp the Senate-passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure package on Thursday but outstanding differences among lawmakers on the details forced a delay. "This Build Back Better agenda, along with the bipartisan infrastructure bill, as we have said, is transformational, and it's historic, and it's important to get this done," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. "And so the president is going to continue to work with members in Congress to make that happen."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Joe Biden
Joe Manchin
WREG

Biden’s big bill on brink of House votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats in the House appear on the verge of advancing President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion-and-growing domestic policy package alongside a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill in what would be a dramatic political accomplishment — if they can push it to passage. The House scrapped votes late Thursday but will be back at it early […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Republic Monitor

Cori Bush Says Manchin Opposition to Build Back Better Spending Bill Is ‘Anti-black’

Representative Cori Bush recently said that Senator Joe Manchin is anti-women, anti-black people, anti-immigrant, and anti-children. This was after Manchin declined to endorse President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act. Before adopting Biden’s social spending proposal on Monday, Manchin accused his Democratic colleagues of playing a “shell game.” He said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WLKY.com

Manchin says he won't back $1.75 trillion spending bill without 'greater clarity' about its effects

Sen. Joe Manchin said he won't support the $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill Democrats are negotiating until there is "greater clarity" about the impact it will have on the country's national debt and the economy, a warning sign for Democratic leaders trying to pass a pair of legislative packages key to President Joe Biden's agenda as soon as this week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
hngn.com

Joe Manchin Blocks Universal Paid Leave After Democrats Failed To Convince Him To Support the Build Back Better Spending and Tax Bill

Joe Manchin recently forced Democrats to drop their paid leave proposal as part of Joe Biden's Build Back Better program because he disapproved of it. After weeks of negotiations, Senate Democrats failed to get Manchin's approval to provide sick Americans and those taking care of their ailing relatives' financial benefit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

‘We want to live’: Climate activists harass Manchin over resistance to Biden’s spending bill

Far-left climate activists harassed Sen. Joe Manchin III in Washington on Thursday over his reluctance to endorse President Biden’s multitrillion-dollar social welfare bill. Activists from the Sunrise Movement, a progressive advocacy working to combat climate change, confronted the West Virginia Democrat as he attempted to leave for the Capitol. Video of the incident, posted online by the group, shows activists blockading Mr. Manchin‘s Maserati.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Joe Biden's Cabinet, including Pete Buttigieg, are directly asking Democrats for their support of his agenda.

Pete's among the officials getting directly involved in trying to — borrowing a phrase — land this plane. What's happening: President Joe Biden's Cabinet is getting more hands-on in trying to get Democrats on board with passing the party's social spending package. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has made calls to frontline Democrats in hopes of getting them on board, according to two Democrats familiar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOXBusiness

Progressives back Biden social spending bill framework

The Congressional Progressive Caucus endorsed the framework agreement for President Biden’s social spending bill on Thursday, even as they reiterated a warning that they would not back the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure bill unless a final version of the "Build Back Better" package is brought up for a vote at the same time.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Democrats’ $1.75 trillion bill could massively increase fines against employers violating vaccine mandate

The Democrats’ $1.75 trillion social spending bill would massively increase fines imposed on employers for occupational hazards. President Biden’s vaccine mandate will be enforced through such penalties. Businesses with over 100 employees must ensure by Jan. 4 that their workers are either fully vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, according...
BUSINESS
journalofaccountancy.com

Infrastructure bill tax provisions include ERC termination

The employee retention credit will be terminated early and broker reporting of cryptoasset transfers will be required as a result of legislation (H.R. 3684) that passed the House of Representatives late Friday and is headed to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law. Known as the Infrastructure Investment...
CONGRESS & COURTS

