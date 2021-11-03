CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Study: San Diegans late on $2.4 billion in rent

By Jonathan Horn
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LMgms_0ckj1hb500

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans collectively are late on $2.4 billion since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, a study released Tuesday from the Southern California Rental Housing Association says.

The study says the typical landlord is out five months rent, at $5,000 per unit.

“Despite making sizable and good faith efforts, nearly half of the housing providers surveyed experienced significant difficulty getting cooperation from tenants in securing rent relief,” said a statement from Lynn Reaser, Chief Economist at Point Loma Nazarene University, which conducted the study. “Landlords receiving government funding assistance say the money, on average, amounted to less than half of the rent due to them.”

When the pandemic hit, state and local jurisdictions instituted a series of protections that prevented tenants from being evicted, the strongest by the County of San Diego. At the same time, Coronavirus stimulus money funded rental assistance programs that allowed landlords to recover back rent and qualifying tenants to get out of debt.

Eviction moratoriums have since expired, except for a key protection in California: Through March, residents cannot be evicted for nonpayment of rent so long as they have applied or have a pending application for rental assistance.

The association noted issues with the government application process, and suggested shifting the filing burden to landlords.

But Gilberto Vera, senior attorney with the Legal Aid Society of San Diego, said unlike other cities, San Diego's rental assistance program has been such a success that the housing commission has a backlog. He said he believes the study's $2.4 billion conclusion is too high,

"I find it hard to believe that that many tenants would not apply for rental assistance and risk their housing," said Vera. "And not just risk their housing but be saddled with tens of thousands of dollars of debt that they will carry around for years."

Applications are open for rental assistance, including at The San Diego Housing Commission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
cbslocal.com

UC Davis Study Says Animal Crossings Could Save California Billions

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Collisions between vehicles and wildlife in California are costing taxpayers. A UC Davis report shows parts of the Sacramento region, including Interstate 80 and Highway 50 from Sacramento to Placerville, are hotspots for roadkill. “We’re blessed in California for having a lot of wildlife, but we also...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MySanAntonio

The San Antonio International Airport proposes a $2.5 billion makeover

The San Antonio International Airport has proposed a $2.5 billion plan to reimagine the San Antonio International Airport (SAIA). The plan in question describes a new terminal, more gates, parking, and rejuvenated infrastructure anticipating expanded international flights. "SAT's strategic development plan envisions a modern airport with a strong sense of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Society
San Diego, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Society
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Society
FOX 5 San Diego

California stimulus checks: These Social Security recipients qualify for Golden State payments

California has distributed nearly 4.5 million Golden State Stimulus II checks to date, about half of the payments that are expected to be issued under the program. But there’s still some confusion about who’s receiving the infusion of funds, including whether Social Security recipients will get them. The short answer is, some do and others […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#San Diegans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kclu.org

New study predicts massive apartment rent hikes on the way for Ventura County

A new study paints a grim picture for renters in Ventura, and Los Angeles counties, with triple-digit rent hikes predicted. The University of Southern California Casden Economics Forecast says that by the third quarter of 2023, Ventura County rents will be $310 higher a month. It’s expected the average monthly rent in Ventura County will go from $2,300 to $2,600 monthly in the next two years.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy