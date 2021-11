TUPELO • Voters in west Tupelo today will decide who should represent them for the next two-and-a half-years on the Lee County Board of Supervisors. Polling precincts for the District 3 special election will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any registered voter who lives in District 3 may cast a ballot in this election, but must show photo identification. As long as a voter is in line by 7 p.m. they can still cast a ballot.

LEE COUNTY, MS ・ 10 DAYS AGO