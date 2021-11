A reward is being offered for information leading to the identity of a young girl whose skeletal remains were found in an Opelika trailer park nearly a decade ago. Central Alabama Crime Stoppers on Thursday announced a $5,000 reward as investigators continue their search for the girl’s identity. Authorities have previously said the girl showed signs of physical abuse and was likely the victim of a homicide.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO