Miami Election Results: Mayor Francis Suarez Wins Another Term In Office

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Voters have reelected incumbent Francis Suarez as Mayor of Miami for another term in office.

With all precincts reporting in, Mayor Suarez had a nearly 18,000 vote lead over his closest opponent.

For 44-year-old Suarez, who was heavily favored to win, being mayor has been a family tradition. His 72-year-old father Xavier Suarez served four terms from 1985 to 1993.

However, he told CBS4 prior to the election that he wasn’t taking it for granted.

“I am running for re-election because I get up every morning with energy to make this the best city on the planet. I get up early every morning and I have a vision for the future and moving Miami to a more diverse economy where everyone can be successful and get ready for the modern-day economy and protecting our environment.”

Suarez has helped attract a series of high-tech and investment firms to the Magic City during his tenure.

He also said he wants to make sure Miami is one of the safest cities in America.

Voters in the City of Miami also chose two commissioners.

They are Joe Carollo for District 3 and Christine King for District 5.

Voters also did not pass a referendum regarding who should be responsible for a multimillion-dollar redevelopment of Virginia Key’s public marina, its waterfront access, and other areas off the Rickenbacker Causeway.

