China

CNN10 - 11/3/21

 4 days ago
Today’s subjects on CNN 10 include disruptions in U.S. airline...

How a warning about food supply sparked panic buying in China

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Few issues are more important to Beijing than food security. For centuries, China's rulers have grappled with the challenges of feeding a large, expanding population. Droughts, floods and famines feature prominently throughout Chinese history — and rebellions launched by starving peasants toppled numerous imperial dynasties.
Pandemic travel news: Russia and China fight Covid outbreaks

(CNN) — Russia and China are fighting record Covid outbreaks, US domestic air travel is set to go from bad to worse, but there's good news out of Asia-Pacific. Here are some things we learned in pandemic travel this week. 1. Russia has moved to the CDC's highest-risk category. Covid...
The era of free money is ending

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — For about 20 months, central banks have funneled...
Washington Examiner

The Pentagon's ominous report on China's military power

The Pentagon this week released its annual assessment on Chinese military and security developments. The report aims to "provide background on China’s national security, foreign policy goals, economic plans and military development." What it really illuminates, however, are the expansionist objectives of the Chinese Communist Party. For a start, the...
KIRO 7 Seattle

EXPLAINER: How US rules on international travel are changing

More than a year and a half after COVID-19 concerns prompted the U.S. to close its borders to international travelers from countries including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the United Kingdom and much of Europe, restrictions are shifting to focus on vaccine status. Beginning Monday, bans on travel from specific...
There could be a seismic shift in the labor market. Here's why

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — America's job market is showing signs of strength...
Another Chinese real estate developer is in serious trouble

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Another Chinese real estate company appears to be at risk of default, escalating fears of further problems in the country's embattled property sector. Shares of Kaisa Group, a Shenzhen-based developer, were suspended from trading on Friday in Hong Kong. The company's subsidiaries, which were also...
American Airlines increases flight attendant holiday pay after operational meltdown

New York, NY (CNN) — American Airlines is giving flight attendants who work during the holidays a one-time holiday pay premium, the company announced in an internal memo. The increased holiday pay comes after an operational meltdown during Halloween weekend, which forced the airline to cancel thousands of flights partly due to staffing shortages.
Telegraph

She's been Vice President for a year – so where exactly has Kamala Harris gone?

The historic nature of Kamala Harris’s election as the first female vice president of the United States seemed to creep up quietly, around election day last November; when the inauguration followed a few weeks later, the new Veep was to have her day in the sun. Resplendent in suffragette purple, Harris drew every eye at the ceremony, Biden relegated to the role of supporting actor.
CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help....
WKRC

1 million new stimulus checks were just sent, and here's who got them

(WKRC) - Four rounds of payments went out to most Americans, the most recent of which was a $1,400 payment from the American Rescue Plan that President joe Biden signed into law in March. Right now, Congress continues to debate Biden's massive infrastructure plan. While not directly a stimulus payment, the massive amount of spending will likely deliver a huge boost to the American economy.
