Cleo Smith, a four-year-old girl allegedly abducted from her family’s tent at a coastal campsite in Western Australia, has been found alive and well after 18 days of intense search efforts.Investigators raided a house in the early hours of Wednesday morning, finding the child alone and unharmed to the jubilation of her parents and all involved in the hunt.A 36-year-old man has since been taken into custody.Western Australia Police deputy commissioner Col Blanch described seeing experienced detectives openly crying with relief, commenting: “We were literally looking for a needle in a haystack and we found it.”Speaking from the Cop26...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO