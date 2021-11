The correct lighting in your bedroom, the right types of exercises before bedtime, and even the clothes you sleep in — all these things can serve as helping hands for those who want to stay in shape, even while they’re cozily snoring under a warm blanket. Surprisingly, there are even more ways that we either don’t know about or just ignore, that help us fight those extra pounds, even while at rest.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 9 DAYS AGO