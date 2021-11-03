Today in Restaurant and Grocery Tech: Outback Parent Company Takes a Hit; Black Rifle Coffee Company to Go Public
Today in restaurant and grocery tech news, Outback’s parent company faced unexpected hurdles in its most recent quarter, while military-themed coffee company Black Rifle announced its plans to go public via a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Plus, Lisa Regelman, director of loyalty and growth marketing for Peet’s Coffee, discusses how contactless...www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0