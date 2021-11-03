All South Park schools to go virtual after social media post threatens gun violence

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP — A Pittsburgh area school district will be under a virtual learning plan Wednesday after social media posts circulated that threatened gun violence.

South Park School District administrators were notified of posts on Snapchat threatening gun violence at South Park Middle School on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

South Park School District Police, along with South Park Township Police and Allegheny County Police, immediately began an investigation into the origin of these posts and to identify the individual(s) responsible for them.

As of 7:45 p.m., the police departments are still actively working to determine the credibility of these posts and to identify the individual(s) who posted them.

While this investigation continues, out of an abundance of caution all South Park schools will transition to virtual instruction on Wednesday.

“Throughout the school year, our teachers have reviewed with students what a temporary transition to remote learning will look like in their classes. Middle school students should log on to Canvas for more information and links to live instruction, activities and assignments for the day. Additionally, middle school students must submit a virtual attendance form for their homeroom teacher no earlier than 7:30 a.m. and no later than 8 a.m.,” a statement from the district read.

“Instructional disruptions will not be tolerated. We remind parents/guardians to talk with their children about the serious consequences of these threats,” the district said.

Those responsible will face school discipline as well as possible criminal prosecution.

Anyone with information which may be helpful in the investigation is encouraged to contact the South Park Township Police Department.