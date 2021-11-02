Otters — all about 'em

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo says two hyenas tested positive for COVID-19. The hyenas, Ngozi, 22 and Kibo, 23, are believed to be the first hyenas confirmed to have the virus in the world. The CSU Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Fort Collins confirmed the positive test results. (credit: Denver Zoo) The two animals are reportedly showing “extremely mild” symptoms like coughs and tiredness. Zookeepers are continuing interaction and enrichment, the zoo says. (credit: Denver Zoo) “Hyenas are famously tough, resilient animals that are known to be highly tolerant to anthrax, rabies and distemper. They’re otherwise healthy and expected to make a full recovery,” zoo officials stated on social media. Several other wild animals tested positive for COVID-19 in October including 11 African lions and two tigers. The tigers, Yuri and Nikita, both 11-year-old Amur tigers, were the first known animals to contract the virus at the zoo. The zoo says they have either fully recovered or are on the road to recovery. Zoo officials say no other animals have shown signs of infection.

