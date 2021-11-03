CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auger-Aliassime stays in running for place at ATP Finals

By The Associated Press
CharlotteObserver.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFelix Auger-Aliassime stayed in contention for a place at the ATP Finals by beating Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 Tuesday in the first round of the Paris Masters. The ninth-seeded Auger-Aliassime hit two double-faults and sent a forehand wide to allow Mager to serve out the first...

