Home Town star Erin Napier is living every mother’s dream. Her six-month-old daughter moved out of the bassinet, and she’s sleeping through the night. As all parents know, the first year of a kid’s life is exhausting. But Erin Napier’s daughter Mae is willing to let her mom and dad get some rest. Erin and her husband, Ben, moved their baby into her own room last night, and she had no problems with the transition. So Erin was all set to have a great night’s sleep. Except the reality star was so excited about Mae’s milestone, that she couldn’t get any rest.

