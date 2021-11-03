CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bret Baier

Special Report w/ Bret Baier - Tuesday, November 2

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Outnumbered - Tuesday, November 2

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
Fox News

The Ingraham Angle - Tuesday, November 9

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Brian Kilmeade visits Sen. Tim Scott's hometown

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faq#Fox News Network#Llc
Fox News

Deleted CBS tweet labels Rittenhouse a 'murderer'

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
northernvirginiamag.com

Bret Baier on Why Fox News Is Focused on NoVA Schools in the Run-Up to the Election

The eyes of the nation are on Virginia this week, the word “bellwether” ringing all over the cable news networks. But even before the election got hot, Northern Virginia specifically was making headlines for its chaotic school board meetings, filled with debates over the existence of critical race theory in curriculums, among numerous other culture-war topics.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Tucker Carlson cancels appearance on Fox after bizarre monologue about experience with opioids is leaked

A day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s monologue on opioid painkillers was leaked, conservative political commentator Jesse Watters replaced him on his talk show.Watters appeared as a guest host on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night, where he discussed how an alleged Russian claim “changed the course of United States politics.”Carlson reportedly underwent an emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning and then went to the studio to host his show at night, Fox News said.However, in a recording obtained by Motherboard, Carlson can be heard saying he took a huge amount of opioid painkillers after the surgery and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Baier
The Independent

Sean Hannity left red faced after live shout out to Virginia Republicans falls flat

Sean Hannity and Fox News colleague Sara Carter were left red faced after failing to receive applause from a room full of Republicans who were celebrating Glenn Youngkin’s gubernatorial win in Virginia. On Tuesday night, having declared Mr Youngkin’s closely fought win the start of a “red wave sweeping across the United States”, anchors for Fox News called on supporters of Mr Youngkin to cheer for Mr Hannity. “They love you here Sean, they love you,” Ms Carter told Mr Hannity, with Fox News’s footage flicking from the two reporters to shots of a cheering crowd of Mr...
POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Fox News Would Like to Make It Clear That Tucker Carlson’s Deranged January 6 Show Is Not on Fox News

On Sunday, The Washington Post released a major investigative project on the January 6 Capitol attack, revealing that the FBI and other law enforcement agencies received numerous tips warning of the riot but still failed to prevent it. As is his wont, Tucker Carlson took this personally. The Fox News star claimed that the Post’s exposé was published to counter his Patriot Purge documentary series, whose first part became available on Fox’s streaming platform, Fox Nation, on Monday morning. The series portrays the Capitol riot as a “false flag” operation orchestrated by federal officials to target Trump supporters.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

MSNBC Has Much to Juggle as Brian Williams, Rachel Maddow Take Next Steps

MSNBC die-hards tune in partially because they know what they can expect on most evenings: Rachel Maddow will do her 22 minutes of connecting-the-dots news-cycle analysis at 9 p.m., and Brian Williams will wrap up the day with a vast array of knowledgeable experts at 11. Starting next year, however, fans — and even the executives who run the place — can’t be sure what they’re going to get. Williams announced Tuesday that he will walk away from MSNBC and NBC News after a near three-decade run, while Maddow is negotiating over a new production deal that could result in a significant...
TV & VIDEOS
MSNBC

'He’s a liar': Tucker Carlson makes false vax claim as Fox News colleague reveals viewer death wish

While the FDA comes close to clearing a new COVID vaccine for children as young as five years old, anti-vaxxers continue to get more aggressive and vocal. At the same time, Fox News largely continues to push misinformation about the vaccine. When one longtime Fox News anchor did actually promote vaccines, viewers responded to his message with death threats and vile attacks. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Vermont governor Howard Dean to discuss.Oct. 27, 2021.
ENTERTAINMENT
AOL Corp

Geraldo slams Fox News personalities for being vaccinated while encouraging viewers to fight mandates

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera got worked up while discussing Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday’s Hannity. Fox News personalities Sean Hannity and Dan Bongino argued with Rivera about the backlash Rodgers has endured after lying about his vaccine status and thwarting NFL protocols. Rivera thought the backlash was appropriate and also pushed back against other people lying about their vaccination status.
NFL
AOL Corp

New poll shows Americans who trust conservative media outlets more likely to believe COVID-19 misinformation

A new poll has found that Americans who consume more right-wing media are far more likely to believe misinformation about COVID-19 and the vaccine against it. In a survey released Monday by the Kaiser Family Foundation, respondents were asked about eight different misconceptions about the pandemic, ranging from “The government is exaggerating the number of COVID-19 deaths” to “The COVID-19 vaccines can change your DNA.” The survey found that 78 percent of Americans either believe or aren’t sure about at least one of the statements. However, the numbers varied greatly depending on party affiliation, vaccination status and source of news.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediaite.com

CNN’s Acosta, Stelter Slam Fox News Stars for Thinking They’re ‘In Some Kind Revolutionary War Against Vaccines,’ Praise Cavuto As ‘A Man On An Island’

CNN’s Jim Acosta and Brian Stelter dunked on their rival news network during a segment on CNN Newsroom Sunday, describing Fox News stars as “think[ing] they are in some kind of Revolutionary War against vaccines,” but praising Neil Cavuto as “a man on an island at Fox News” for his heartfelt message encouraging viewers to get vaccinated.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy