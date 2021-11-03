CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11

By Adam Uren
 9 days ago
The Centers for Disease Control has approved the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on children between the ages of 5 and 11.

The approval was granted by CDC director Rochelle Walensky after it had been recommended by advisory committees at both the CDC and the FDA.

In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz has said more than 1,100 partners and providers across the state will be involved in the vaccination process.

The governor will hold a 1:30 p.m. press conference on Wednesday to further discuss his administration's plan to vaccinate 5- to 11-year-olds. He will be joined by Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and guests including Dr. Sheldon Berkowitz, the president of the Minnesota Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics.

Some providers, such as M Health Fairview, had already announced their plans to take appointments in advance of the decision.

There have also been efforts made by school districts to provide vaccination opportunities.

A newsletter from a school in southwest Minneapolis announced that a vaccination event will be held on Friday, November 12, and that parents could sign their children up for a slot.

Within an hour, all the slots had been filled.

Nationally, 28 million kids age 5-11 will now be eligible to get vaccinated. So far, 53% of Minnesota's 12- to 17-year-olds are fully vaccinated.

