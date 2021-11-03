No. 17 Warren Hills tops Chatham in NJG3 Tourney - Field hockey recap

Seventh-seeded Princeton Day defeated fifth-seeded Ranney on the road, 3-1, in the championship game of the NJSIAA/Wawa South Jersey, Non-Public B tournament. Princeton Day (12-11) will face North Jersey sectional champion Gill St. Bernard in the Non-Public B final on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at Kean University. The teams have met once in each of the last four seasons, with Gill St. Bernard’s winning three of the four. Gill St. Bernard’s earned a 4-2 regular-season victory last season and also took down Princeton Day 4-0 in the 2017 Prep B semifinals.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO