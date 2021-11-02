CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comparative Study Finds Border Cities Lower In Crime Than Other Similar-Sized Cities

By jsalinas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViolent crime is lower in border cities than in similarly sized cities elsewhere across the country. The online news site Axios compared the violent crime rates of...

Axios

4. Murder rates in border cities lower than national average

Even as the nation's homicide rate jumped in 2020 amid rising gun violence, the murder rate in 11 of the largest communities along the U.S. border stayed below the national average, an Axios analysis found. Why it matters: The wide disparity between majority-Mexican American and Mexican immigrant border communities and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Axios

U.S. border cities again see low violent crime rates

Reported violent crime in the United States rose in 2020 for the first time in four years, but violent crime rates in 11 of the largest communities along the U.S.-Mexico border stayed below the national average, an Axios analysis found. Why it matters: Year after year, data showing low violent...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mitchellrepublic.com

2020 Census shows Mitchell's population growing at slower rate than like-sized cities

While Mitchell saw a slight growth in population over the past 10 years, the rate of growth lagged behind similar-sized South Dakota cities. According to the newly released 2020 U.S. Census report, Mitchell’s population — which is the sixth largest city in the state — increased by just 3% since 2010, while similar-sized cities such as Yankton and Pierre saw a 7% growth in population, bringing the two municipalities closer to Mitchell’s 15,660 population.
MITCHELL, SD
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Women are seeking abortions in border cities

HOUSTON (KIAH)- The Texas Abortion ban has led women to flee all over the country to access abortions. However, some Texas women are crossing the border into Mexico to seek low-cost abortions. Border cities have always had Americans crossing in and out for low-cost dental, medical, and plastic surgery treatments now more women are making the trip […]
HOUSTON, TX
Michael Loren

Undocumented Los Angeles residents are the largest percentage of population without health insurance

According to a study released by UC Berkeley, nearly 3.2 million California residents will be without health insurance in 2022. And more than one million of those without insurance are undocumented people living in the state. A large portion of these individuals are located in and around the Los Angeles area and this is an issue that deserves the attention of the city and its residents.
LOS ANGELES, CA
