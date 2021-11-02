CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Scientists are a step closer to control 2D graphene

By Columbia University
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRp70_0ckixZWd00
Photonic circuits. Credit: Ipshita Datta, Lipson Nanophotonics Group, Columbia University.

The device you are currently reading this article on was born from the silicon revolution.

To build modern electrical circuits, researchers control silicon’s current-conducting capabilities via doping, which is a process that introduces either negatively charged electrons or positively charged “holes” where electrons used to be.

This allows the flow of electricity to be controlled and for silicon involves injecting other atomic elements that can adjust electrons— known as dopants—into its three-dimensional (3D) atomic lattice.

Silicon’s 3D lattice, however, is too big for next-generation electronics, which include ultra-thin transistors, new devices for optical communication, and flexible bio-sensors that can be worn or implanted in the human body.

To slim things down, researchers are experimenting with materials no thicker than a single sheet of atoms, such as graphene.

But the tried-and-true method for doping 3D silicon doesn’t work with 2D graphene, which consists of a single layer of carbon atoms that doesn’t normally conduct a current.

Rather than injecting dopants, researchers have tried layering on a “charge-transfer layer” intended to add or pull away electrons from the graphene.

However, previous methods used “dirty” materials in their charge-transfer layers; impurities in these would leave the graphene unevenly doped and impede its ability to conduct electricity.

Now, a new study in Nature Electronics proposes a better way. An interdisciplinary team of researchers, led by James Hone and James Teherani at Columbia University, and Won Jong Yoo at Sungkyungkwan University in Korea, describe a clean technique to dope graphene via a charge-transfer layer made of low-impurity tungsten oxyselenide (TOS).

The team generated the new “clean” layer by oxidizing a single atomic layer of another 2D material, tungsten selenide.

When TOS was layered on top of graphene, they found that it left the graphene riddled with electricity-conducting holes.

Those holes could be fine-tuned to better control the materials’ electricity-conducting properties by adding a few atomic layers of tungsten selenide in between the TOS and the graphene.

The researchers found that graphene’s electrical mobility, or how easily charges move through it, was higher with their new doping method than previous attempts.

Adding tungsten selenide spacers further increased the mobility to the point where the effect of the TOS becomes negligible, leaving mobility to be determined by the intrinsic properties of graphene itself.

This combination of high doping and high mobility gives graphene greater electrical conductivity than that of highly conductive metals like copper and gold.

As the doped graphene got better at conducting electricity, it also became more transparent, the researchers said. This is due to Pauli blocking, a phenomenon where charges manipulated by doping block the material from absorbing light.

At the infrared wavelengths used in telecommunications, the graphene became more than 99 percent transparent. Achieving a high rate of transparency and conductivity is crucial to moving information through light-based photonic devices.

If too much light is absorbed, information gets lost. The team found a much smaller loss for TOS-doped graphene than for other conductors, suggesting that this method could hold potential for next-generation ultra-efficient photonic devices.

“This is a new way to tailor the properties of graphene on demand,” Hone said. “We have just begun to explore the possibilities of this new technique.”

One promising direction is to alter graphene’s electronic and optical properties by changing the pattern of the TOS, and to imprint electrical circuits directly on the graphene itself.

The team is also working to integrate the doped material into novel photonic devices, with potential applications in transparent electronics, telecommunications systems, and quantum computers.

Written by Ellen Neff.

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find gene that doubles death risk in COVID-19

In a new study from the University of Oxford, researchers found the gene responsible for doubling the risk of respiratory failure from COVID-19. They found 60% of people with South Asian ancestry carry the high-risk genetic signal, partly explaining the excess deaths seen in some UK communities and the impact of COVID-19 in the Indian subcontinent.
CANCER
The Next Web

Scientists may have found the first extragalactic planet – can we talk to it?

Scientists at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics believe they’ve discovered the first extragalactic planet ever observed by humans. Up front: I’ve got “extragalactic planetary, planetary extragalactic” to the tune of the Beastie Boys’ “Intergalactic” stuck in my head. And, now, you probably do too. Now that we’ve gotten that out...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphene#Doping#Silicon#Nature Electronics#Columbia University#Sungkyungkwan University#Tos
Interesting Engineering

Physicists Have Created a New State of Matter. With Four Electrons?

The iron-based superconductor material, Ba1−xKxFe2As2. Vadim Grinenko, Federico Caglieris/KTH Royal Institute of Technology. Twenty years ago, scientists first predicted electron quadruplets. Now, KTH Professor Egor Babaev, with the aid of international collaborators, has revealed evidence of fermion quadrupling in a series of experimental measurements on the iron-based material, Ba1−xKxFe2As2. This...
PHYSICS
scitechdaily.com

Student Cracks the High-Dimensional Quantum Code – Reveals Hidden Structures of Quantum Entangled States

A new and fast tool for quantum computing and communication. Isaac Nape, an emerging South African talent in the study of quantum optics, is part of a crack team of Wits physicists who led an international study that revealed the hidden structures of quantum entangled states. The study was published in the renowned scientific journal, Nature Communications.
EDUCATION
The Independent

‘Flying dragon’ may have existed in Chile, scientists find

Scientists have found evidence a “flying dragon” - known to have roamed the skies of the northern hemisphere - also set foot in Chile. The dinosaur belonged to a group of early pterosaurs that roamed the earth 160 million years ago. A fossil of this so-called flying dragon has been...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Scientific American

AI Generates Hypotheses Human Scientists Have Not Thought Of

Electric vehicles have the potential to substantially reduce carbon emissions, but car companies are running out of materials to make batteries. One crucial component, nickel, is projected to cause supply shortages as early as the end of this year. Scientists recently discovered four new materials that could potentially help—and what may be even more intriguing is how they found these materials: the researchers relied on artificial intelligence to pick out useful chemicals from a list of more than 300 options. And they are not the only humans turning to A.I. for scientific inspiration.
CANCER
ScienceAlert

Lightning Strikes Carve a Deadly Signature Deep Inside The Bones, Scientists Discover

There's an idea in the popular imagination that being struck by lightning is an extremely rare way to go. Statistically speaking, there is some truth to that. Nonetheless, fatal lightning strikes, rare or not, are still a rampant source of human misery every year. At least 4,500 people are known to be killed by lightning each year, though by some estimates the figure could stretch into the tens of thousands. Thing is, we really don't have good data on death by natural electrocution. With many strikes occurring in remote places, evidence of such a death isn't always easy to collect. When a body...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

These Engineers May Have Come Up With The Perfect Material For Unbreakable Screens

Smartphone technology has improved rapidly in recent years, giving us more battery life, better performance, and improved photo-taking capabilities – but they still come with screens that have a tendency to crack after being knocked or dropped. Scientists have made encouraging progress in developing lead halide perovskite (LHP) screens that offer top-quality brightness and clarity as well as excellent strength, and which could be fitted to the phones, televisions, and laptops of the future. While the nanocrystal-based material has long been showing promise as a base for displays, it's very sensitive to light, heat, and water. At the moment, it only works...
ELECTRONICS
WEKU

Scientists tracked a mysterious signal in space. Its source was closer to Australia

A mysterious signal that appeared to be emanating from the closest star to our own sun put scientists on a nearly yearlong hunt to track down its origin. The result? The signal was not from an alien world circling Proxima Centauri but instead something much more mundane — possibly a radio, a telephone or even a computer located somewhere in Australia, according to two studies published this week in the journal Nature Astronomy.
ASTRONOMY
techxplore.com

Scientists use graphene sheets to improve lab-on-chip at-home diagnostic tests

Imperial College London researchers have improved an electronic sensor that can be used for fast detection of infectious diseases like COVID-19. The sensor, called the ion-sensitive field-effect transistor (ISFET), can be integrated with electronics to create an infectious disease test that might rival the reliability of PCR tests. They might also perform as quickly as lateral flow tests and provide at-home 30-minute health testing for infectious diseases.
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

Scientists discover phenomenon of ultra-long spin relaxation in 2D van der Waals magnetic materials

(Nanowerk News) Groups of scientists found in 2017 that long-range magnetic order can stably existence at atomic layer thickness in two-dimensional (2D) van der Waals (vdW) materials. This significant discovery provides ideal materials platform for the realization of two-dimensional vdW spintronic devices. In order to construct new high-speed spintronics devices, it is necessary to study the ultrafast spin dynamics of vdW magnetic system.
CHEMISTRY
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find predictable behavior in promising material for computer memory

In the last few years, a class of materials called antiferroelectrics has been increasingly studied for its potential applications in modern computer memory devices. Research has shown that antiferroelectric-based memories might have greater energy efficiency and faster read and write speeds than conventional memories, among other appealing attributes. Further, the...
COMPUTERS
ScienceAlert

What Happens if 4 Electrons Join Up? A Brand New State of Matter Says a Recent Study

Almost 20 years after researchers first predicted electron quadruplets, evidence of their existence has been shown to occur in experimental setups, representing a brand new state of matter that opens up a whole new field of possibilities in physics. Technically what we're talking about here is fermionic quadrupling, referring to the type of particles involved and how they're interacting with each other. Now that scientists have found it, they can get to work on figuring out how to use it. If you think about superconductivity, where electrical resistance is zero, you need pairs of electrons – known as Cooper pairs – to form and...
PHYSICS
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists discover how mitochondria import antioxidants

Many of the processes that keep us alive also put us at risk. The energy-producing chemical reactions in our cells, for example, also produce free radicals—unstable molecules that steal electrons from other molecules. When generated in surplus, free radicals can cause collateral damage, potentially triggering malfunctions such as cancer, neurodegeneration,...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists develop a new COVID antiviral pill

As SARS-CoV-2 continues to spread and mutate, it’s important to identify new treatment options. Molnupiravir is an investigational oral antiviral being developed for the treatment of COVID-19, and has been submitted for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In a new study from…, researchers have engineered enzymes to...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

The Pupil in Your Eye Can Perceive Numerical Information, Not Just Light

You might know that the size of the pupils in our eyes changes depending on how well lit our environment is, but there's more to the story: Scientists have now discovered that the pupil also shifts in size depending on how many objects we're observing. The more objects in a scene, the bigger the pupil grows, as if to better accommodate everything that it has to look at. This "perceived numerosity" is a simple and automatic reflex, the new research shows. In a new study, researchers observed the pupil sizes of 16 participants while they looked at pictures of dots. In some...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

98K+
Followers
6K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy