Cloe Barker re-elected Bristol, Va. commissioner of revenue

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Cloe Barker has been re-elected as Bristol, Virginia’s commissioner of revenue.

Barker has worked with the office for 35 years and previously served as chief deputy under previous commissioner Terry Frye.

Barker won 50.5% of the vote.

While these are finished tallies at the polls, canvassing of all votes will take place on Nov. 3. Mail-ballots must be postmarked Nov. 2 and received by election officials by Nov. 5.

You can check more local and statewide election results by clicking here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.