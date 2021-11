After refusing for years, Toyota is finally committing to a battery-electric car. Toyota has been on a curious journey toward battery-electric vehicles this year. Up to now, it's remained pretty much the only major OEM that doesn't have one on the market—pretty weird when you think about how much the humble Prius led on early, mild hybridization. Toyota also has, as it turns out, been actively lobbying against battery-electric cars in favor of its own hydrogen agenda. But last week it finally had to commit to building batteries and now it has fully revealed the first car it's going to put those in: the bZ4X, Toyota's OG purpose-built battery-electric vehicle.

