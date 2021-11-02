CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos GM says he wanted to do right by Von Miller

By ARNIE STAPLETON
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Even for a pair of second-day 2022 draft picks and the roster-building flexibility those will provide, George Paton confirmed it wasn't easy signing off on Von Miller's departure to the Los Angeles Rams. 'œNo doubt. This was not easy. I didn't sleep Sunday night,' the Broncos'...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning responds to Broncos ownership rumors

There have been long-standing rumors that Peyton Manning wants to own or run an NFL team. With the Denver Broncos in an uncertain ownership situation, it’s no surprise that Manning has been linked to that possibility. An ongoing dispute within the Broncos’ ownership group has increased the likelihood that the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams star Aaron Donald’s perfect reaction to Von Miller trade

The Los Angeles Rams just got even better on Monday as they acquired eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller from the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade. Of course, lots of players on the LA roster are excited about their new teammate but none more than Aaron Donald, who had the perfect reaction to the news:
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MileHighHuddle

Von Miller Details Actual Meeting with Broncos GM George Paton Informing him of Trade to L.A.

After some reflection, Monday's earth-shattering news that franchise icon Von Miller had been traded to the Los Angeles Rams made perfect sense — from a front-office perspective, especially considering critical factors such as his age, injury history, expiring contract, and GM George Paton’s realization that it’s better to blow up this 4-4 team sooner than later.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Sean McVay speaks out on Von Miller’s injury status for LA debut

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said that Von Miller did not participate in practice Wednesday and that he’s still uncertain if he will play this week. “He’ll do some limited work off to the side with [the training staff], just getting a feel for where his ankle is at. He hasn’t been with us. Want to be smart, want to be able to ease him back in.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Bleacher Report

Broncos GM: 'There Was Uncertainty' About Von Miller Signing New Contract Beyond 2021

The Denver Broncos made a surprising move Monday when they traded eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams. Broncos general manager George Paton told reporters Tuesday that "there was uncertainty" regarding Denver's chances of retaining Miller after this year. Miller is set to be a free agent this offseason.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Von Miller Trade Part of 'A Long-Term Vision' for Rams, GM Les Snead Says

Von Miller is 32 years old and scheduled for free agency following the 2021 season. The Los Angeles Rams' decision to trade for him looked like a short-term move as they chase a championship, but general manager Les Snead suggested it could also be about the future. "We're actually looking...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Broncos Gm#The Los Angeles Rams#The H R Department
NBC Sports

Broncos trade Von Miller to Rams in blockbuster deal

The Los Angeles Rams already had two of the NFL’s scariest defenders in Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. Now, they have a three-headed monster. The Rams are acquiring eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a second-round pick and third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Miller’s agent, Joby Branion, confirmed the deal.
NFL
Denver Post

Despite trading Von Miller, Broncos GM George Paton optimistic about season’s second half

Broncos general manager George Paton may have traded outside linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, but it does not mean he’s given up on the season. “Moving forward with this team, I believe in the players here (and) I believe in the coaches here,” Paton said at the Broncos’ facility on Tuesday. “We’re 4-4, it hasn’t been perfect, we’ve had some ebbs, we’ve had some flows (and) we have a long way to go. Everything is front of us. We’re still in the thick of it.”
NFL
Denver Post

Broncos GM George Paton, executive John Elway react to Von Miller trade

After the trade to send outside linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for second- and third-round draft picks in 2022, members of the Broncos organization issued statements:. Broncos president/CEO Joe Ellis. “Von Miller is a franchise icon who has been a remarkable player for the Denver Broncos over...
NFL
The Denver Gazette

Woody Paige: Von Miller trade 'right for both teams,' with Rams going somewhere, Broncos nowhere

Von Miller is dancing with the stars again in Los Angeles. The Broncos’ erstwhile outside linebacker will have a better chance of winning now with defensive tackle Aaron Donald than he did with choreographer Witney Carson on the TV show in 2016. They finished seventh. Von might even be a Super Bowl champion once more. The Broncos may finish as also-rans.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Von Miller traded to Rams: Broncos GM George Paton explains move, says there is 'no fire sale' in Denver

Von Miller will suit up for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, marking the first time the future Hall of Famer has put on any NFL uniform that doesn't belong to the Denver Broncos. In a blockbuster move ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, the Broncos sent Miller to the Rams in exchange for second- and third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, leaving many to believe Denver is mailing it in for the 2021 season -- something that may not bode well for head coach Vic Fangio if they did. According to general manager George Paton, however, the opposite is true.
NFL
chatsports.com

PHOTOS: Von Miller through the years with the Denver Broncos

All-Pro Broncos linebacker Von Miller was traded to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, one day ahead of the trade deadline for second- and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft, according to multiple sources. Miller, 32, was selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 2 overall pick in...
NFL
defector.com

Von Miller Just So Happened To Annoy Teammates With Halloween Party Bill, Right Before Broncos Traded Him

The Denver Broncos pulled off a bit of a shock on Monday when they traded longtime linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for second- and third-round picks. The Broncos are currently 4-4 after a 3-0 start to the season; while that’s an unpleasant slump, the team is still in a position to use a player of his caliber. As a visibly emotional Miller left the team facility, he said he was surprised to have been traded.
NFL
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
18K+
Followers
127K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy