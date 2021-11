BROOKSHIRE, Texas — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has an update into their investigation of an October plane crash in Waller County. The Boeing MD-87 was heading to Boston for an Astros game in the ALCS, but it never left the ground. It overran its runway and crashed through an airport fence before catching fire. All 23 passengers escaped the plane before it went up in flames, according to the NTSB. Two people were seriously hurt and another person had minor injuries.

