CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ethiopia declares state of emergency as rebels threaten capital

By Yacob Reyes
Axios
Axios
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ethiopia declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as rival forces from the northern region of Tigray move toward the capital, per AP. Why it matters: It's the latest escalation of a yearlong civil war that threatens to tear apart Africa's second-most populous country and has killed thousands of...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US orders diplomats out of Ethiopia as rebels approach capital

The US said on Saturday it had ordered all of its non-essential diplomats and their families to leave Ethiopia, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged people to make sacrifices to fend off rebels threatening to advance on the capital. Nine rebel groups said on Friday they would join forces in an alliance built around the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a year-long war that has killed thousands and pushed many more into famine-like conditions. Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases. The US State Department said it had "ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees and their family members" on Friday, and it was also urging all other US nationals to leave.
WORLD
International Business Times

Rebel March On Ethiopia Capital To Worsen Humanitarian Crisis: US

Ethiopian lawmakers on Thursday endorsed a state of emergency after rebels advanced on the capital, sparking a US warning that an aid crisis that has already plunged hundreds of thousands into hunger could worsen further. A year to the day since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed deployed troops in the northernmost...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
FOX40

Mexican leader: Richest in world should pay to help poorest

Mexico’s president warned Tuesday that the world is sliding from “civilization to barbarity” and called for the thousand richest people, the thousand largest private corporations and the 20 major economies to improve life for the 750 million people now existing on less than $2 dollars a day.
ADVOCACY
Axios

Youth climate activists urge UN to declare climate emergency

Greta Thunberg and other youth climate activists on Wednesday petitioned UN Secretary-General António Guterres to declare a "systemwide, Level 3 climate emergency." Driving the news: Climate change "is at least as serious and urgent a threat as a global pandemic and similarly requires immediate international action," the 14 youth climate activists wrote in a legal petition to Guterres, citing the UN's Level 3 Emergency declaration for the coronavirus pandemic.
ENVIRONMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

5 SEAL vets running for Congress go on live TV together to demand accountability for 400+ Americans left in Afghanistan

Five U.S. Navy SEAL veterans, who are all Republican Congressional candidates in the 2022 mid-term elections, joined together on live television this week to call for accountability for the U.S. citizens still left in Afghanistan two months after the U.S. military concluded its civilian evacuation efforts and left the country.
MILITARY
Axios

"Hybrid warfare" in Belarus tests West

European leaders have accused the dictator of Belarus of funneling hundreds of Middle Eastern migrants to the borders of Poland, Latvia and Lithuania, creating scenes of chaos and desperation on the EU's eastern front. Why it matters: Experts and Western officials say Alexander Lukashenko is manufacturing a humanitarian crisis that...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Abiy Ahmed
KTSA

Is China preparing for a war against America?

While Biden’s military focuses on naming U.S navy ships after a gay rights leader and christened it by a transgender veteran, China’s military has built mockups in the shape of a U.S. aircraft carriers and other U.S. warships. For the last few months there has been a lot of concern about China attacking Taiwan, but are they also plotting an attack on the US? Lars talks about some disturbing new information that could mean just that, with Dr. Weifeng Zhong who is a Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Taiwan report on state of defence against China says island faces ‘grave’ existential threat

Taiwan faces a "grave" military threat from China, whose armed forces are capable of blockading the island's harbours and airports, the Taiwanese defence ministry said on Tuesday.In a biennial military report, the defence ministry outlined how Beijing has allegedly launched "grey zone" warfare — a tactic aimed at subduing a nation through exhaustion, stopping short of an actual war. Taiwan cited 554 "intrusions" by Chinese warplanes into its southwestern theatre of air defence identification zone between September 2020 and the end of August this year, as well as speedboats ramming its coast guard vessels.Earlier in October Taiwan's defence minister Chiu...
POLITICS
CNBC

Xi says China is ready to work with U.S. on condition of 'mutual respect'

"Right now, China-U.S. relations are at a critical historical juncture," Xi said, according to a letter addressed to the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, a New York-based non-profit. Qin Gang, China's ambassador to the U.S., read the letter in English to attendees of the committee's annual gala, which was livestreamed...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Emergency#Democrats#Ap#Republican#Gop#Atlanta Braves#The Houston Astros 7 0#The Major League Baseball#Axios Sports#Pg E
news4sanantonio.com

Taiwan's president confirms US troops on the ground as threats from China grow

WASHINGTON (TND) — Relations between Beijing and Taiwan have become increasingly tense this year as the Chinese military continues flying record numbers of military jets into Taiwanese airspace. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned of an “increasingly aggressive” China earlier this year, making it no surprise that Taiwan’s president –...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Curfews
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
AFP

Residents voice fear in tense Polish border town

In a town swept up in the migrant crisis on the Poland-Belarus border, residents said they were worried by the growing tensions but voiced support for the Polish government's tough stance. Since Monday, when hundreds of migrants marched to the Polish border from Belarus, columns of police and military vehicles have criss-crossed the normally sleepy town of around 19,000 people. "I'm afraid of the migrants getting through and what the consequences would be," said Henryk Lenkiewicz, a 67-year-old pensioner walking by a community noticeboard in the town centre. But 79-year-old Regina said she was more worried about the stand-off with Belarus than the migrants.
POLITICS
AFP

Myanmar charges US journalist with terrorism, sedition

Myanmar's junta has charged a US journalist detained since May with sedition and terrorism, which carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, his lawyer said Wednesday. The additional charges under Myanmar's anti-terror and sedition laws open Fenster up to a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
65K+
Followers
29K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy