A packed Friday edition of the BWI Daily is now live. Host Thomas Frank Carr is joined not by Ryan Snyder this week but instead by his colleague, Blue-White Illustrated report Greg Pickel. T-Frank and Greg start the show by looking at a big surprise in the recruiting world from Thursday. Ohio four-star tackle Aamil Wagner picked not Kentucky or Penn State but instead Notre Dame. How did that come to be, and what does it mean for the Lions? Greg also shares his amazement at the fact that a surprise decision can still take place in 2021.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO