Chicago officials practically counting the casino cash

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is betting that plans for a casino could finally go the distance.

She stopped by the City Club of Chicago Tuesday to introduce her Chief Financial Officer, Jennie Bennett, and credited the CFO and the finance team with spearheading requests for proposals for a Chicago casino complex.

There are five site proposals submitted to the city.

For her part, Bennett predicted that city government could see some $200 million a year to shore up police and fire pension programs.

“As one of the largest untapped gaming markets in the United States, the Chicago casino provides an exciting opportunity for businesses, residents and tourists alike, and will result in thousands of jobs,” she said.

Bennett drew applause when she told the business-oriented crowd the city is making structural changes and climbing the ramp on its pension debt.