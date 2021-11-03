CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago officials practically counting the casino cash

By Craig Dellimore
 9 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is betting that plans for a casino could finally go the distance.

She stopped by the City Club of Chicago Tuesday to introduce her Chief Financial Officer, Jennie Bennett, and credited the CFO and the finance team with spearheading requests for proposals for a Chicago casino complex.

There are five site proposals submitted to the city.

For her part, Bennett predicted that city government could see some $200 million a year to shore up police and fire pension programs.

“As one of the largest untapped gaming markets in the United States, the Chicago casino provides an exciting opportunity for businesses, residents and tourists alike, and will result in thousands of jobs,” she said.

Bennett drew applause when she told the business-oriented crowd the city is making structural changes and climbing the ramp on its pension debt.

can’t change Mother Nature
9d ago

The revenue from canibis should be lower taxes. Politicians lining their pockets not taking care of all only some. In crime ridden areas programs are not working. Stop the handouts, work for what you want not stealing it.

