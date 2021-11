SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County commissioners agreed to overhaul the San Antonio public defense system Tuesday, in an effort to keep poor people out of prison. About 80% of people charged with a crime cannot afford their own attorney, according to the National Legal Aid and Defenders' Association. Judges assign those defendants a public lawyer, who is often strapped with hundreds of cases.

