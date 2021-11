In an afternoon matchup on Halloween, the New Jersey Devils played the Columbus Blue Jackets and in a nice surprise, they got off to a fast start and came out ready to play. With an early goal, things looked good and despite being down after the first, the Devils were still in control of the game. They outshot the Jackets by 13, out-chanced them by a ton, and really controlled the bulk of the play all night. Unfortunately, the game was tied up on the second shot against of a period that the Devils dominated and in overtime, they failed to put it away and ended up dropping the second point.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO