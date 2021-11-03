CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, OH

Coronavirus boosters offered at Wood County Health Dept.

BOWLING GREEN — Coronavirus booster shots are now available at the Wood County Health Department’s vaccine clinics, as are initial vaccination rounds for those who have yet to get their first shots.

Clinics are scheduled through November at the health department’s 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Rd. offices as follows: Mondays, noon to 4 p.m.; Tuesdays, 4 to 7 p.m.; Thursday (this week and Nov. 18 only), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All people age 65 and older are eligible for booster shots, as are people ages 50 to 64 who have underlying medical conditions and anyone 18 or older who lives in a long-term care setting. Booster shots also are recommended for recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who were vaccinated at least two months ago and recipients of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines ages 18 and up who live or work in a high-risk setting or have underlying medical conditions and were vaccinated at least six months ago.

Booster shots need not be of the same vaccine with which a person received initial vaccination.

The Blade

Health department announces vaccine clinics for children

More than 750 children received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine Monday during a Toledo-Lucas County Health Department clinic at Stranahan Elementary School in Sylvania Township. Another 400 children were expected to get their first vaccine dose at the school Tuesday.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Mercy College disaster drill prepares students

Moans filled a boiler room at Mercy College of Ohio on Friday as people in scrubs attended to bloodied bodies scattered on the floor. “It was overwhelming,” Kyrstin Goodnight, 25, said as she stepped out of the boiler room. “But I enjoyed the practice.”
TOLEDO, OH
