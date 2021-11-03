Coronavirus boosters offered at Wood County Health Dept.

BOWLING GREEN — Coronavirus booster shots are now available at the Wood County Health Department’s vaccine clinics, as are initial vaccination rounds for those who have yet to get their first shots.

Clinics are scheduled through November at the health department’s 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Rd. offices as follows: Mondays, noon to 4 p.m.; Tuesdays, 4 to 7 p.m.; Thursday (this week and Nov. 18 only), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All people age 65 and older are eligible for booster shots, as are people ages 50 to 64 who have underlying medical conditions and anyone 18 or older who lives in a long-term care setting. Booster shots also are recommended for recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who were vaccinated at least two months ago and recipients of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines ages 18 and up who live or work in a high-risk setting or have underlying medical conditions and were vaccinated at least six months ago.

Booster shots need not be of the same vaccine with which a person received initial vaccination.