Less than two weeks after taking full responsibility for fixing the Giants, New York coach Joe Judge partially blamed his team’s latest loss on broken headsets. “The headsets were going out,” Judge said after losing 20-17 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. “We are having headset issues. This has happened in every game so far. We deal with the league and they keep telling us there are different software updates or whatever it is, but we had to call two timeouts today because we were trying to send the deals in personnel-wise and you got half of the headsets not getting reception. That is the issue right there. We are trying to make the right call. We have to make sure the hardware is working. So whatever the issue with that is, the people involved better get it fixed fast.”

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO