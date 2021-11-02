CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants have yet to learn how to win games

By Newsday
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) fumbles as he is sacked for a 6-yard loss by Kansas City defensive end Frank Clark during the second half...

Derrick

Giants play a complete game, now they have to do it again

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — It's hard to predict where the New York Giants are headed after playing their best game of the season in beating the struggling Carolina Panthers 25-3. The defense, which was supposed to be the heart of the team, finally had a good game in holding the Panthers without a touchdown and limiting them to 173 total yards.
NFL
New York Post

Giants down yet another weapon with Sterling Shepard inactive

No Sterling Shepard for the Giants Sunday against the Panthers. Shepard was ruled out prior to the game, one of the seven players designated as inactive. Shepard missed two games with a strained hamstring, returned and caught 10 passes in last week’s loss to the Rams but aggravated the hamstring issue in practice. He was listed as questionable by the end of the week.
NFL
Post-game quotebook: What the Giants said after bounce-back win over Carolina

What were the New York Giants saying Sunday after beating the Carolina Panthers 25-3? Let’s dive into the postgame press conferences and find out. James Bradberry on Panthers QB Sam Darnold being benched... “I think their whole offense was getting frustrated. I know that our front seven did a great...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Panthers picks, predictions: Can the Giants finally win a home game?

The New York Giants are 3-point underdogs Sunday vs. the Carolina Panthers. Can the Giants win their first game at home in four tries this season and avoid falling to 1-6? Your Big Blue View staff doesn’t think so. National analysts are a bit more optimistic. Here are thins week’s straight-up picks.
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Giants Have a Chance to Make a Statement Game vs. Chiefs

Despite what they say about the Kansas City Chiefs, the opportunity is there for the New York Giants to deliver what could potentially be a knockout punch to the defending AFC champions. The Giants, who, as they have always done under head coach Joe Judge, have said all the right...
NFL
NFL

2021 NFL season, Week 8: What we learned from Chiefs' win over Giants on Monday night

The Chiefs' offense remains glitched. Kansas City continued to struggle with turnovers Monday night, committing two, with the first coming two plays after an unnecessarily complicated bit of trickery resulted in a throwaway by ﻿﻿﻿﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿﻿﻿﻿. The quarterback's first interception came via a bullet fired into traffic, which deflected off ﻿﻿﻿﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿﻿﻿﻿'s helmet up into the air for the taking. The second arrived when ﻿﻿﻿﻿Travis Kelce﻿﻿﻿﻿ caught a pass, turned to run and had the ball knocked from his grasp. New York capitalized with a touchdown drive that followed, entrenching us in a slog of a Monday night affair with no freedom from the grind in sight. Andy Reid's offense can't seem to detach itself from the cute approach, and Mahomes appears incapable of turning down deep shots every third play or so. It's as if the Chiefs are so set in their once-lucrative ways, they can't figure out how to do less and accept they won't rip off massive gains as often. There was one bright moment: Kansas City temporarily committed to the run, handing it to ﻿﻿﻿﻿Derrick Gore﻿﻿﻿﻿ six times and watching him score his first career touchdown. Otherwise, it was more of the same disjointed, occasionally successful but never rhythmic offense we've seen from the Chiefs for weeks. They’re simply nothing more than an average team right now -- starting with Mahomes -- and they won't get away with this type of performance against the Packers next week.
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants vs. Chiefs 2021: game time, TV schedule and how to watch live online

Take on the New York Giants (+10.5). Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN — locally on KMBC/9. SB Nation’s Reacts tool monitors what NFL fans all over the country think about their favorite teams. You can join the chorus of voices who weigh in on the Chiefs every week by signing up here. All it takes is an email address and a few minutes of your time each week.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Giants vs. Chiefs prediction, pick, odds, and how to watch the Monday night game

The New York Giants vs. Kansas City Chiefs game is one that many expected to be a blowout at the beginning of the season. However, the Chiefs are struggling both on offense and defense, and there is only one win separating these two squads. With so many questions around Kansas City right now, it makes any sort of prediction difficult. Nonetheless, let’s take a look at the current NFL odds and TV channel for the Giants vs. Chiefs matchup.
NFL
chatsports.com

Joe Judge Says Giants Have Had Malfunctioning Headsets in Every Game This Year

Following Monday night's narrow 20-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants head coach Joe Judge said the G-Men dealt with headset malfunctions during the defeat and every other game this season. According to Tom Rock of Newsday, Judge said:. "It's happened in every game so far. We...
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Here’s how the KC Chiefs distributed playing time in Monday night’s win over the Giants

It certainly wasn’t pretty, but the Chiefs did enough to pull out a 20-17 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. Turnovers were once again a theme Monday night. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw another interception and tight end Travis Kelce lost a fumble. The Chiefs now have a league-most 19 turnovers through eight games.
NFL
New York Post

Brittany Matthews shares touching Patrick Mahomes moment after fan controversy

Brittany Matthews isn’t letting internet trolls keep her down. On Wednesday, the fiancee of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a sweet set of photos, writing in her caption, “You” with a red heart emoji. Matthews’ post includes a trio of snaps that showed the couple meeting for a kiss on...
NFL

