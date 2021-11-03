CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City man jailed on drug charges after warrant served

By Francis Scarcella fscarcella@dailyitem.com
 5 days ago

SUNBURY — A Sunbury man is in jail on $100,000 cash after a search of a N. 8th Street home on Oct. 28 resulted in the findings of drugs, including 22 grams of crystal methamphetamine in separate bags and a handgun, according to police.

Randy Baylor, 29, of N. 8th Street, was arrested on felony drug charges and arraigned in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Tuesday and placed in the Northumberland County jail in lieu of $100,000 cash.

Sunbury officer Trey Kurtz said a search warrant was applied for and granted by Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini after the Northumberland Montour Drug Task Force had conducted a controlled buy.

When officers arrived, they knocked on the door of the home and no one answered so police forced entry and discovered Baylor and another person inside the home, according to court documents.

Kurtz said police discovered 22 grams of meth as well as a syringe, and $240 in pre-arranged drug buy money.

Officers also discovered digital scales and packaging a handgun, medication, and multiple items of paraphernalia and packing materials, according to police.

Baylor will now appear before Toomey for a preliminary hearing on the charges.

