Suspect shot by Colorado Springs Police dies from injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 30-year-old man who was shot by Colorado Springs Police during an incident near S. Nevada Ave. last week has died from his injuries, according to investigators.

The shooting happened last Thursday, when people reported that a suspect was "firing rounds from a handgun into an occupied vehicle in a parking lot." Officers found the suspect near the Vanguard School at Hunter and S. Corona Avenues.

According to investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the suspect pointed a gun at officers and they fired in response, but he ran away. The suspect was later found again near 1700 S. Wahsatch Ave., where he again pointed a gun at officers. At least one officer fired and hit the suspect.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released an update Tuesday evening identifying the suspect as 30-year-old Ahmad Akeem Abdul Muhammad. According to the EPCSO, Muhammad died at the hospital on Sunday.

EPCSO says six officers were placed on administrative leave while the investigation takes place.

