Old Spanish Days announces 2022 Fiesta leadership team

By NewsChannel 3-12
 9 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Old Spanish Days organizers are busy planning Fiesta 2022.

They announced next year's leadership team at a luncheon Tuesday afternoon.

La Presidenta Maria Cabrera will lead the Fiesta into its 98th year.

Cabrera is a retired school counselor. She says that after today's elections, the leadership team plans to meet with the mayor and city officials to plan the best and safest festival possible.

"As we come out of our restrictions and our new changing community, Old Spanish Days is looking forward to a safe and successful Fiesta 2022."

Fiesta 2022 will be held August 3-7 at various spots across the city.

The festival will also include events throughout the year, beginning with La Primavera on May 21.

