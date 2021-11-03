College Heights soccer advances to district championship with win over Stover

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The College Heights Cougars faced the Stover Bulldogs in the semifinal round of the Class 1, District 6 soccer tournament on Tuesday. After scoring four goals in the first half alone, the Cougars went on to mercy-rule Stover, taking an 8-0 win.

College Heights will face either New Covenant Academy of Fair Grove in the district championship. That game will take place at the Joplin Athletic Complex on Thursday, November 4. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m.

