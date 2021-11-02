UNLV: Vaccinations required for Runnin’ Rebels home games

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – One week after a similar move by the University of Nevada, UNLV Athletics announced Tuesday that it will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination at all Rebels' basketball games played at the Thomas & Mack Center, allowing attendance without wearing a mask.



The Rebels open the home portion of their season on Wednesday, Nov. 10.



"We are committed to the health and safety of our Rebel community," said UNLV Interim Director of Athletics Erick Harper . "After much thought and reviewing all feedback, we have decided to require vaccinations to attend UNLV basketball games at the Thomas & Mack Center for this season. The best way to protect yourself and others from this virus is to be fully vaccinated and we encourage all to get vaccinated if they haven't already done so. Having a fully vaccinated audience will also allow fans to experience the games without wearing masks."



Details regarding the process for fans to provide proof of vaccination to attend UNLV basketball games at the Thomas & Mack Center will be announced in the coming days. Season ticket holders and those who purchased mini plans or single-game tickets will receive an e-mail in the near future with details.



UNLV will continue to monitor state, county, and local guidelines, and may adjust policies as necessary. Those not eligible for vaccination may attend but must comply with state and local health guidelines.



Fans who have purchased tickets for the 2021-22 season and wish to receive a refund should contact the UNLV Athletics ticket office at 702-739-FANS (3267). Season ticket holders that request refunds will be permitted to purchase their same seats again for the 2022-23 season.