Football

Top Georgia athlete 'loved' his experience at Clemson

By Sam Neumann
 9 days ago

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High School had a large contingent of players on hand for Clemson’s 30-20 win over Florida State this past Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Among those in attendance was one of the top athletes in the nation for the 2024 class — Joseph Stone, Jr. He caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his game-day experience in Death Valley this past weekend.

“I loved my experience at Clemson,” Stone told TCI. “From pulling up to the parking lot, to seeing the Georgia sign on the way home, I enjoyed everything. I would say the highlight is when my former teammate got it (Phil Mafah) and had a great run to put Clemson in a position to score. I’m so glad to be able to see someone where I come from play on a huge stage the way he does.”

Mafah’s 63-yard run during Saturday’s contest was Clemson’s longest play from scrimmage this season.

Stone holds a close relationship with Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn, who used to be Grayson’s head coach, prior to his stint in Clemson.

With that being said, what type of feedback did Stone get from Clemson and its coaching staff on his visit?

“The feedback I was getting was more of life than football,” he said. “We talked about football, but really the talks were more on joyful moments and things I could do better in the world.”

Stone currently ranks as the No. 12 athlete and No. 68 overall prospect in the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite.

