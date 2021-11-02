CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween Fun

Cover picture for the articleSomething new this year for kids in Waterville proved to be a big hit. Waterville Public Library, Memorial Park PTA and the Waterville Rotary Club moved the annual party from inside the school to outside the library....

FUN DMC - Halloween Special

Fun family Event , Both children and parents enjoy , you won’t be disappointed !. We had a really great time. The DJ was amazing. All the children look great. My children had a great time. I love the fact that you could do some scratching at the end. It was great that children could also go on the stage and dance. Lots of competitions, and things for children to do. Nice chillout areas, with colouring in tables. My son really came out of his shell and had a great time.The only thing Negative was the food options. I bought two chicken burgers for the kids. Completely plain. And the menu didn’t mention that they were spicy. My children could obviously not eat it. So it was a bit of a waste of £8 each. It would’ve been great if they had had a bit more of a simpler kids menu. Rather than just having to have chips. Other than that we had a great time. And we will definitely be back.
Trick or Treat

Sunday night brought a parade of costumed kids and adults out in West Winfield to get their treats on Halloween. Members of the West Winfield fire department handed out bags of candy (the good stuff!) to everyone who stopped by. More photos, page 8.
Halloween fun planned in Branch County

Halloween is Sunday, but festivities in Branch County communities begin earlier in the weekend depending on the town. 4 -6 p.m. Truck or Treat at Rainbow Motor Sales 195 N. Fremont Road, Coldwater. Saturday:. 5:30 p.m. Monster Fest at Tibbits Opera House — Disney movie “Hocus Pocus,” tickets are $10.
VFW to host Halloween fun for children

SHERIDAN — VFW Roy Eaton Post 1560 will host a children's Halloween activity Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m. The public is invited to attend the candy-filled event featuring a photo booth, spooky fortune teller and fun activities. Ghoulish masks are encouraged. For more information, find the event on Facebook. The...
No ‘scare-city’ of Halloween fun

Highland Lakes communities gear up for a Halloween weekend of tricks, treats, and more. Here’s a list of area events, including costume contests, trunk-or-treats, and haunted houses. MARBLE FALLS. Marble Falls Senior Activity Center Halloween Party. 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Marble Falls Senior Activity Center. 618 Avenue L. This...
