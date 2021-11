LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - In Limestone County, commissioners will vote on their new redistricting plan on Monday. But, their new plan is receiving backlash from the NAACP. According to the group, the new map intentionally dilutes black voters in the county, specifically in District 3. On Friday, the NAACP met with Commission Chairman Collin Daly to discuss their concerns. A lot of the conversation could not be disclosed due to ongoing negotiations, but Alabama State NAACP President Benard Simelton says they just want their voices to be heard.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL ・ 9 DAYS AGO