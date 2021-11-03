Nevada Army Guard unit preparing for deployment to Kuwait

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Seventy of our Nevada Army Guard soldiers assigned to Delta Company, First Squadron, 221st Cavalry will be headed to Kuwait in a few weeks.

They will be there for nine months.

This morning, a special recognition ceremony for what will be the first overseas deployment for the unit since the entire squadron deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom back in 2009.

“I’m very excited,” said Sgt. Jocelyne Villafane. “I feel really proud to do this.”

It’s a sentiment shared by her entire squadron.

It’s Villafane’s first deployment. She’s working as a mechanic.

Company commander Hayden Lienau will be in charge of direction and training.

“As a tank company, we do a lot of gunnery requirements, individual to platooning level training,” Lienau said.

Delta Company, 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry salute the placement of the colors at their deployment ceremony at the Clark County Armory on Nov. 2, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Photo: Spc. Adrienne Lopez)

In the 10 years he’s been serving, he recognizes the importance of staying connected to family during a mission.

That’s a big reason family members’ sacrifice was also recognized during today’s ceremony.

“We couldn’t do our job without their support,” Lienau said.

