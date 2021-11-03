The Waterville Times

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriskany Falls Village Board members will discuss the...

www.watervilletimes.com

collegeparkmd.gov

Time To Vote!

City Elections are this Sunday. Voters will elect the Mayor and all eight district Councilmembers. Polls are open from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the College Park Community Center, 5051 Pierce Avenue. Voters from all districts will vote at the Community Center on Election Day. For information about the...
ELECTIONS
mdmunicipal.org

Time to #MGW

Created to promote awareness and interest in local government, MGW Month is the time to actively showcase your municipality and how it works for your community. If you have an MGW Flag, time to fly it all month. Make your council and staff aware by proclaiming November Municipal Government Works...
POLITICS
watervilletimes.com

Plainfield Trucks Ready For Winter

A Regular meeting of the Plainfield Town Board was held Oct. 21 in the Town Hall. There was no Assessor report submitted. Highway Superintendent Rod Jennison reported that they are almost done putting up sand. The trucks are ready to plow snow. The September 2021 Supervisor reports, Town Clerk reports,...
POLITICS
wabi.tv

Need a scarf? Waterville knitting group has you covered

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Need a scarf this winter?. A knitting group in Waterville has you covered. Just outside the Waterville Public Library, the railing is blanketed with nearly 250 scarves, free for anyone. The “Knitting Nancy” group has been meeting every Tuesday at Yardgoods Center to make them. In...
WATERVILLE, ME
watervilletimes.com

Litchfield Given Award

Town of Litchfield Supervisor Jim Entwistle opened the Oct. 12 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. Entwistle read the balances of the General Funds and Highway Funds. Codes Enforcement Officer Ray Donley advised he was up to permit No. 27 for 2021. The newest permits were for a garage, addition and a storage shed.
watervilletimes.com

Election Changes Richfield Lineup

A fairly large turnout of voters in the Town of Richfield will send new leadership to the Town Board in January. The Otsego County Board of Elections reported 625 ballots in the town during last week’s voting. Richfield was one of the few places in the Mohawk Valley with contested races.
ELECTIONS
watervilletimes.com

Clinton Discusses Marijuana Laws

The Village of Clinton Board met Monday evening, Nov. 1 to discuss new business. The Board approved a notice of Public Hearing for Monday, Nov. 22 to discuss the marijuana legislation opt-in/opt-out. The DPW hauled 11.56 tons of solid waste over six loads to the landfill. The Water Plants pumped...
POLITICS
Times Gazette

Times Gazette

This 94th National FFA Convention was one to remember for Mowrystown FFA — from having four people walk across the stage to making amazing memories, all the way to making new friends from all around the nation. Some the chapter’s very own officers, Chandra Hill and Bobby Saterfield, walked across the stage to receive the National Chapter Award which was a huge accomplishment. Two other young ladies who are past members of the Mowrystown FFA Chapter, Cora Gillespie and Cylee Bratton, both received their American FFA Degrees, which is the highest award FFA presents. Pictured are Hill and Saterfield receiving the National Chapter Award.
POLITICS
News Break
Politics
98.3 The KEY

If the Rittenhouse Trial was Local, Here’s the Law

Many folks have been watching the Kyle Rittenhouse trial regarding the events in Kenosha Wisconsin. The video below is a refresher of what happened. I would imagine the laws on self-defense are different in every state. What if the Rittenhouse shooting had taken place in the state of Washington? This trial is not really talking about the stand-your-ground law or the defense of property, which does not allow deadly force. It's about the use of deadly force in self-defense.
LAW
Florida Phoenix

FL Senate unveils draft maps proposing new districts for Congress, Legislature

Quality Journalism for Critical Times First drafts of redrawn voting districts were unveiled Wednesday afternoon by the Florida Senate Committee on Reapportionment, setting in motion a whirlwind of analysis, scrutiny, and debate that will shape Florida’s legislative and congressional races for a decade to come. The eight maps, proposing new boundaries for Senate and congressional electoral districts, can be viewed […] The post FL Senate unveils draft maps proposing new districts for Congress, Legislature appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Atlanta

Dept. Of Labor Recognizes Atlanta-Based Company For Hiring, Supporting Veterans

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — The U.S. Department of Labor announced its annual HIRE Vets Medallion Award recipients in a virtual ceremony on November 10, 2021. HIRE Vets stands for Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans. DOL Secretary Marty Walsh recognized 849 businesses across the country. Atlanta-based Scientific Research Corporation (SRC) won for a third year in a row. Officials select employers based on their hiring, retention and programs supporting veterans. The recognitions also tie into the DOL’s efforts to help active duty servicemembers transition into the workforce. “It’s incredibly important that all organizations really respect and show appreciation for veterans,” said SRC Vice President of Human Resources John Rocholl. “There are any, many businesses that recognize the value of veterans and who are willing take a chance and help their business grow with veterans within their ranks,” said DOL Regional Veterans Employment Coordinator Gabriel Soltero. The DOL’s Veterans Employment and Training Service (VETS) helps transition veterans into the workforce. For more information on VETS, click here. For information on the HIRE Vets Medallion Program, click here.
ATLANTA, GA
KRON4 News

City of Mountain View asking community to conserve water, declares stage one water shortage

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — On Tuesday, Mountain View City Council voting to declare a Stage one water shortage, urging residents to conserve water up to 10%. City leaders are moving forward with a Stage 1 water shortage emergency condition in an effort to increase water conservation. “This week’s actions demonstrate that Mountain View remains […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA

