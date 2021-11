I’ll be the first to admit, I didn’t really get Courtney Barnett when she first broke out with The Double EP A Sea of Split Peas. At the time, I knew her lyrics were smart and witty, but for the life of me just couldn’t get around the deadpan delivery. It wasn’t until she released Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit that I took notice of the complete quality that Barnett was delivering. Now onto her third album Things Take Time, Take Time, Barnett has once again hit the mark with ten songs delivering on that observational humour, wit and matching musicianship that has won Barnett acclaim over the past near-decade.

