Election night: Albany’s mayoral race

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Incumbent Kathy Sheehan is seeking her third term as Albany’s mayor. However, two candidates on the ballot have been fighting to unseat her this time around. Independent candidate, Greg Aidala, and Republican candidate, Alicia Purdy have pointed to the key issue of ongoing gun violence in Albany throughout their campaigns.

“This administration is very poor at communication and it’s very poor in leadership,” Aidala said. “You’re failing an open book test and your skipping right by it.”

Aidala has often spoken out on what he believes are worsening safety conditions and blight in Albany. His solution leans heavily on boosting police presence.

Purdy has also been critical of the current administration’s strategy to combat violence.

“These single shot, scrambling after the fact, trying to address something; It isn’t working,” Purdy said. “You can’t just shut down a small business [Cafe Hollywood]. That has a lot of impacts across the entire city.”

Although, she’s often repeated the need for “law and order,” Purdy said the current approach is a failure. If elected, Purdy said hers would be a “more cohesive” strategy.

However, Sheehan told News10 ABC’s Tim Lake that Albany is seeing the lowest crimes rates in the past 30 years.

“While we have fewer violent incidents, they are using guns. Guns are deadly,” Sheehan said. “It’s frightening for people. And so we are focused, laser-focused, on getting these guns off the streets.”

In the past few days, Sheehan has heavily touted her endorsements from Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Congressman Paul Tonko, and Governor Kathy Hochul.

