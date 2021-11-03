CDC recommends pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 11-years-old

CDC recommends parents vaccinate their children against COVID-19 (Uncredited)

TULSA, Okla. — Tuesday, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H., endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendation that children 5-years-old to 11-years-old be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine.

The CDC now expands vaccine recommendations to approximately 28 million children in the U.S. in this age group. The CDC also allows providers to begin vaccinating these children as soon as possible.

“As a mom, I encourage parents with questions to talk to their pediatrician, school nurse or local pharmacist to learn more about the vaccine and the importance of getting their children vaccinated,” Dr. Walensky said.

COVID-19 cases in children can result in hospitalization, deaths, MIS-C (inflammatory syndromes) and long-term complications. One of these complications is known as “Long COVID,” and this is when symptoms can linger for months.

The spread of the Delta variant resulted in a surge of COVID-19 cases in children throughout the summer. During a six week period in late June to mid-August, COVID-19 hospitalizations among children and adolescents increased fivefold. Vaccination, along with other preventative measures, can protect children from COVID-19, according to the CDC.

Similar to adult vaccine trials, vaccination was nearly 91 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 among children aged 5-11 years. In clinical trials, vaccine side effects were mild, self-limiting, and similar to those seen in adults and with other vaccines recommended for children. The most common side effect was a sore arm.

COVID-19 vaccines have undergone – and will continue to undergo – the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history, the CDC explained in a statement.

Distribution of pediatric vaccinations across the country started this week, with plans to scale up to full capacity starting the week of November 8th. Vaccines will be available at thousands of pediatric healthcare provider offices, pharmacies, Federally Qualified Health Centers and more.

